Annie Nickoloff is a writer for Cleveland.com and contributor to Shuffle. She regularly features Northeast Ohio musicians and new releases in her articles. This week, she talks about four of her favorite albums of the year so far.

She also shares details on Cleveland's Wonderstruck music festival, which returns to Lakeland Community College in Kirtland this July.

Artists featured in this episode:

Uno Lady

The Sonder Bombs

Rob Kovacs

Juice Newson