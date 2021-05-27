Elijah Bisbee's Songwriting Retreats Aim to Foster, Unite Musicians

Elijah Bisbee is a Cleveland ambient musician. He was last on Shuffle in 2017, when he launched a daily song project to help him his focus as a full-time musician.

Bisbee has released lots of new music and formed collaborations over the last couple of years, including his new project called wldrnss.

Also last year, Bisbee started a songwriting retreat. Despite the pandemic, Bisbee was able to host two sessions, each with 8-10 established and aspiring musicians. He has another scheduled for June and is planning more this year.

