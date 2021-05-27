© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Shuffle_sponsor_logo-06.png
Shuffle

Elijah Bisbee's Songwriting Retreats Aim to Foster, Unite Musicians

Published May 27, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Elijah Bisbee is a Cleveland ambient musician. He was last on Shuffle in 2017, when he launched a daily song project to help him his focus as a full-time musician.

Bisbee has released lots of new music and formed collaborations over the last couple of years, including his new project called wldrnss.

Also last year, Bisbee started a songwriting retreat. Despite the pandemic, Bisbee was able to host two sessions, each with 8-10 established and aspiring musicians. He has another scheduled for June and is planning more this year.

Tags

ShuffleElijah BisbeeSongXProjectLocal Music
Stay Connected
Amanda Rabinowitz
Amanda Rabinowitz has been a reporter, host and producer at WKSU since 2007. Her days begin before the sun comes up as the local anchor for NPR’s Morning Edition, which airs on WKSU each weekday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. In addition to providing local news and weather, she interviews Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com for a weekly commentary about Northeast Ohio's sports scene called The View From Pluto. She also hosts and produces Shuffle, a podcast focusing on Northeast Ohio’s music scene.
See stories by Amanda Rabinowitz