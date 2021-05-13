The Building's New Album Pays Tribute to a Famed Recording Studio and Youngstown Pizza Shop

On this week's Shuffle, we hear from Anthony LaMarca, guitarist for The War on Drugs and front man for The Building. LaMarca lives in Youngstown and is back with his new album, "Indianola Pizza Dough," named after his family's pizza shop. The Indianola Avenue restaurant was located on the same street as Peppermint Productions, a recording studio known for producing hit polka records. The studio's recording engineer, Gary Rahmy, engineered the Grammy-winning Frank Yankovic album, "70 Years of Hits." LaMarca's new album serves as an homage to Rahmy, his recording studio and Youngstown's rich history of polka and ethnic music. It's also a love letter to his family and hometown.

