The Building's New Album Pays Tribute to a Famed Recording Studio and Youngstown Pizza Shop

Published May 13, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
On this week's Shuffle, we hear from Anthony LaMarca, guitarist for The War on Drugs and front man for The Building. LaMarca lives in Youngstown and is back with his new album, "Indianola Pizza Dough," named after his family's pizza shop. The Indianola Avenue restaurant was located on the same street as Peppermint Productions, a recording studio known for producing hit polka records. The studio's recording engineer, Gary Rahmy, engineered the Grammy-winning Frank Yankovic album, "70 Years of Hits." LaMarca's new album serves as an homage to Rahmy, his recording studio and Youngstown's rich history of polka and ethnic music. It's also a love letter to his family and hometown.

Hear more from LaMarca when he was a guest on WKSU's Shuffle in 2020.

Brittany Nader
Brittany Nader joins Morning Edition host Amanda Rabinowitz on Thursdays to chat about Northeast Ohio’s vibrant music scene. As Shuffle Producer, she provides planning, scheduling, strategy and writing support for WKSU's weekly spin through local music.
Amanda Rabinowitz
Amanda Rabinowitz has been a reporter, host and producer at WKSU since 2007. Her days begin before the sun comes up as the local anchor for NPR’s Morning Edition, which airs on WKSU each weekday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. In addition to providing local news and weather, she interviews Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com for a weekly commentary about Northeast Ohio's sports scene called The View From Pluto. She also hosts and produces Shuffle, a podcast focusing on Northeast Ohio’s music scene.
