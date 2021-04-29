© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Shuffle_sponsor_logo-06.png
Shuffle

Ryan Humbert's Honky-Tonk Band The Shootouts Releases Its 'Leaner and Meaner' Second Album

Published April 29, 2021 at 4:49 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Ryan Humbert has been a singer-songwriter in Northeast Ohio for more than 15 years, writing and performing pop-rock songs. In 2015, Humbert lauched Shooter Sharp & the Shootouts as a side project. He and bandmate Brian Poston had an idea to go out one night and perform some of the classic country songs that they loved.

It evolved into The Shootouts, with Ryan McDermott (bass), Dylan Gomez (drums, percussion) and Emily Bates (harmony vocals).

Their 2019 debut, Quick Draw, landed in the Americana radio album chart Top 50 for over nine weeks, and garnering the band a nomination for Honky-Tonk Group of The Year at the 2020 Ameripolitan Awards.

Humbert says the followup, Bullseye, was recorded in quarantine in Nashville last year with former BR549 lead singer Chuck Mead. It's out April 30.

You can find more local music at wksu.org/shuffle.

Have an idea for an episode? Email shuffle@wksu.org.

Tags

ShuffleShuffle
Stay Connected
Amanda Rabinowitz
Amanda Rabinowitz has been a reporter, host and producer at WKSU since 2007. Her days begin before the sun comes up as the local anchor for NPR’s Morning Edition, which airs on WKSU each weekday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. In addition to providing local news and weather, she interviews Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com for a weekly commentary about Northeast Ohio's sports scene called The View From Pluto. She also hosts and produces Shuffle, a podcast focusing on Northeast Ohio’s music scene.
See stories by Amanda Rabinowitz