Ryan Humbert's Honky-Tonk Band The Shootouts Releases Its 'Leaner and Meaner' Second Album

Ryan Humbert has been a singer-songwriter in Northeast Ohio for more than 15 years, writing and performing pop-rock songs. In 2015, Humbert lauched Shooter Sharp & the Shootouts as a side project. He and bandmate Brian Poston had an idea to go out one night and perform some of the classic country songs that they loved.

It evolved into The Shootouts, with Ryan McDermott (bass), Dylan Gomez (drums, percussion) and Emily Bates (harmony vocals).

Their 2019 debut, Quick Draw, landed in the Americana radio album chart Top 50 for over nine weeks, and garnering the band a nomination for Honky-Tonk Group of The Year at the 2020 Ameripolitan Awards.

Humbert says the followup, Bullseye, was recorded in quarantine in Nashville last year with former BR549 lead singer Chuck Mead. It's out April 30.

