Shuffle

Livestreams, Favorite Local Artists and the Return of Live Music in Northeast Ohio

WKSU Shuffle podcast hosts Amanda Rabinowitz and Brittany Nader have a conversation about their favorite new music and livestream concerts out of Northeast Ohio. They weigh in on the pandemic’s effect on the local scene—and the music and artists they’ve connected with during a challenging year.

Shuffle is your backstage pass to Northeast Ohio’s music scene. Learn more at wksu.org/shuffle and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Get in touch at shuffle@wksu.org.

Artists, albums and livestreams discussed on this episode include:

Amanda Rabinowitz
Amanda Rabinowitz has been a reporter, host and producer at WKSU since 2007. Her days begin before the sun comes up as the local anchor for NPR’s Morning Edition, which airs on WKSU each weekday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. In addition to providing local news and weather, she interviews Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com for a weekly commentary about Northeast Ohio's sports scene called The View From Pluto. She also hosts and produces Shuffle, a podcast focusing on Northeast Ohio’s music scene.
Brittany Nader
Brittany Nader joins Morning Edition host Amanda Rabinowitz on Thursdays to chat about Northeast Ohio’s vibrant music scene. As Shuffle Producer, she provides planning, scheduling, strategy and writing support for WKSU's weekly spin through local music.
