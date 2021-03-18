Livestreams, Favorite Local Artists and the Return of Live Music in Northeast Ohio
WKSU Shuffle podcast hosts Amanda Rabinowitz and Brittany Nader have a conversation about their favorite new music and livestream concerts out of Northeast Ohio. They weigh in on the pandemic’s effect on the local scene—and the music and artists they’ve connected with during a challenging year.
Artists, albums and livestreams discussed on this episode include:
- Clemont – “In The Beginning”
- The Sonder Bombs – “Clothbound”
- Biitchseat – “I’ll become kind”
- Rob Kovacs – “Let Go”
- 88 Bit
- Thatkidfrom94 – “1996”, “Gold Jacket Boys”
- Prospect
- Ray Flanagan
- Uno Lady – Akron Art Museum ‘Midwinter Blues & Other Tunes’ Livestream
- CouchRokr 2020
- Detention – Stan Hywett Hall & Gardens Livestream
- Case Western Reserve University Maltz Performing Arts Center – LIVE! From Silver Hall
- Spirit of the Bear
- Madeline Finn
- The Scenic Route
- Meg & the Magnetosphere
- Rubber City Ukes