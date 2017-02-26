Shuffle
Shuffle is WKSU's weekly spin through Northeast Ohio's music scene. Join Morning Edition host Amanda Rabinowitz every Thursday as she checks with writers who are keeping tabs on what's going on in Rock, Folk, Rap, Classical... you name it. We'll be checking in regularly with the Akron Beacon-Journal, The Devil Strip, Cleveland Scene, Cleveland.com and more. If it's got a beat, you'll get a chance to learn more about it on Shuffle.
Latest Episodes
-
In 2018, singer-songwriter Angie Haze led a performance with her theatrical ensemble, The Angie Haze Project, at the Akron Civic Theatre.
-
There are some venues that are trying to reinvent themselves to keep their doors open.
-
Backline Cleveland, a gener8tor program made possible by the City of Cleveland and The Finch Group, launched in June to grant local musicians the chance…
-
Mourning [A] BLKstar is a diverse collective of Cleveland-based artists with layered identities. Its members aim to blur the lines of gender and genre…
-
As the COVID-19 stay-at-home order remains in place, earning wages through live performances and new album releases has been put on hold for many live…
-
On what would have been the 12th annual celebration of Record Store Day on April 18, local music shops remained dark, empty and closed. The event is an…
-
World-renowned Vietnamese musician Phong Nguyen has dedicated his life to studying Buddhist music. He can play more than 20 instruments and has done…
-
Indie-rockers Coby and The Prisoners latest album is showing off the band’s talent at producing homegrown recordings that are polished and radio ready.…
-
Cleveland hip-hop artist and mental health advocate Archie Green is taking his message to new audiences. His project, My Violin Weighs A Ton, aims to…
-
After touring the world with indie-rock darlings St. Vincent and The War on Drugs, local artist Anthony LaMarca returned home to record and release his…