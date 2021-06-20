Weekend Edition Sunday
Sunday 8AM - 10AM
Weekend Edition Saturday wraps up the stories of the week as a companion to Morning Edition.
Weekend Edition Sunday stories
Duane Koyawena quit drinking 12 years ago after his own dad died from alcoholism. At the same time, he learned he was going to be father and wanted to stop the cycle.
Efrem Mallach plays the puzzle with puzzlemaster Will Shortz and NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro.
With his relatively smooth international trip behind him, President Joe Biden has returned to a very deadlocked Washington DC, where centrists in his own party are locking key pieces of legistlation.
Sunday night Madison Square Garden hosts its first full-capacity concert since March, 2020.
Too many unsold boxes of cookies - that's what Girl Scouts are facing this year. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Maryann Barry, of the Girl Scouts of Citrus about how her troops are handling it.
Missourians voted to expand access to health care to roughly 275,000 people in the state via Medicaid. The issue is now in court with state Republicans saying it's not up to voters to decide.
Chrissy Teigen is facing backlash after bullying tweets she wrote to others came to light. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to reporter Taylor Ferber about why canceling Teigen might not be the answer.
NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro and Barbara Sprunt break down the Republican led efforts in the U.S. to discourage educators from teaching critical race theory in grade-level schools.
Xavier Lopez used to visit his local theater a lot. Now that he's vaccinated, he speaks to us about getting ready to go to the cinema for the first time in over a year.
NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to Natalie Kitroeff, a New York Times correspondent, on the newspaper's recent investigation on the collapse of a metro line in Mexico City that left 26 people dead.