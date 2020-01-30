Reduce Reuse Refocus

In order for recycling to work, there needs to be a better understanding of how the system works and currently what doesn’t, what’s broken and how it can be fixed. One of the key things that seems to be missing is information. WKSU News looked for the information you need, from the reporting that helps clear the confusion to a recycling guide that can help you better understand what you can and can't recycle in your community.

You can also check out some of the additional reporting done by WKSU, NPR and other member stations around the country. And for a diversion, check out our Spotify playlist.