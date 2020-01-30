Reduce Reuse Refocus

In order for recycling to work, there needs to be a better understanding of how the system works and currently what doesn’t, what’s broken and how it can be fixed. One of the key things that seems to be missing is information. WKSU News looked for the information you need, from the reporting that helps clear the confusion to a recycling guide that can help you better understand what you can and can't recycle in your community.
The Quasar Energy Group has been tasked with hauling away Kent State University's food waste that was ground up through the Grind2Energy system. The food…
When it comes to recycling plastic, most people check for a number on the bottom of every container. But what does that number actually mean, and why are…
Changes in international markets along with skyrocketing processing costs have thrown the industry into a tailspin.In this first installment of our series…
We heard it from you time and again."Why can't I find one place where I can get what I need to know about recycling in my city, my village, my…
It's hard not to do a series about recycling without thinking of Oscar the Grouch. After all, he lives in a garbage can, but he was born in a time before…
Where do all our recyclables go after sorting?How clean should they be before they go into the bin?Is recycling profitable at all?Does my recycling really…
So where will all those bottles and bags end up? A new study looks at what's happening.