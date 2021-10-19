4 Images
Record Revolution closes
Rob Love, co-owner of Record Revolution, (left) reminisces with former employee Mike Roho inside the Cleveland Heights store on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Jazz records for sale inside Record Revolution. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
A sticker on a wall inside Record Revolution is surrounded by signatures from bands, musicians and other celebrities who have stopped by the Cleveland Heights store over the years. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights is closing its doors at the end of the year. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
