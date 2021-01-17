Protesters at the Ohio Statehouse, January 17, 2021

A Boogaloo Boi pets a Franklin County Sheriff’s horse prior to a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. The horses were brought to the boogaloo bois by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police Department in an effort to familiarise the horses with the bois. While attitudes were calm and friendly some of the demonstrators were off put by the gesture. “If this was a BLM protest they wouldn’t have brought the horses over here like this,” one demonstrator said.