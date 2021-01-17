15 Images
Protesters at the Ohio Statehouse, January 17, 2021
A right wing demonstrator walks past a WWI monument in front of the Ohio Statehouse during a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
A National Guardsman leans out of their vehicle while talking with other members of the Ohio National Guard while preparing for a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
A member of the Ohio Boogaloo Bois takes a drag from his cigarette while holding a “big igloo” flag in front of the Ohio State House during a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
A counter protestor uses a megaphone to yell in the face of a right wing demonstrator during a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
A self claimed Trump supporter dropped in a Biden-Harris flag ,who opted not to give her name, poses for a portrait during a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
A counter protestor (left) attempts to offer a right wing conspiracy theorist a piece of beef jerky in an attempt to calm him down during a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
A man, who identified himself as “Killdeer,” dressed as George Washington poses for a portrait during a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
Ohio Boogaloo Bois (front) attempt to deescalate a hostile situation with an aggressive right wing conspiracy theorist as he accosts a trans woman during a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
Ohio Boogaloo Bois stand in solidarity with a trans woman as she is accosted by a right-wing conspiracy theorist (not pictured) during a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
A Boogaloo Boi pets a Franklin County Sheriff’s horse prior to a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. The horses were brought to the boogaloo bois by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police Department in an effort to familiarise the horses with the bois. While attitudes were calm and friendly some of the demonstrators were off put by the gesture. “If this was a BLM protest they wouldn’t have brought the horses over here like this,” one demonstrator said.
A member of the Ohio Boogaloo Bois poses for a portrait in the impromptu staging area for a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
Members of the press photograph and interview members of the Ohio Boogaloo Bois, a decentralised, armed libertarian group, moments before a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration. Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
Members of the Ohio Boogaloo Bois help each other program their radios prior to a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
Ohio National Guardsmen carry sections of fencing in preparation for a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
Ohio Attorney General David Yost walks the perimeter of the Ohio Statehouse with a security detail in an effort to thank each Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper guarding the Capitol prior to a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration. Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
