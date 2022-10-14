© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Race, Gender & Identity

Ohio court to hear birth certificate gender correction case

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Andrew Welsh-Huggins
Published October 14, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT
Karen Desuyo
/
Flickr

The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments for and against a lower court’s decision to bar probate judges from allowing transgender individuals to request gender corrections to their birth certificates.

At issue is a Clark County probate judge’s refusal to approve a transgender woman’s request to correct her birth certificate from male to female.

An appeals court upheld the judge’s decision, saying nothing in state law gave the judge authority to approve the request.

The woman's attorneys said the appeals court ruling runs counter to a federal court decision, an Ohio Department of Health process, and procedures of more than a dozen other Ohio probate courts.

Copyright 2022 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.

Tags
Race, Gender & Identity Ohio Supreme Court