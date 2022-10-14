Ohio court to hear birth certificate gender correction case

The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments for and against a lower court’s decision to bar probate judges from allowing transgender individuals to request gender corrections to their birth certificates.

At issue is a Clark County probate judge’s refusal to approve a transgender woman’s request to correct her birth certificate from male to female.

An appeals court upheld the judge’s decision, saying nothing in state law gave the judge authority to approve the request.

The woman's attorneys said the appeals court ruling runs counter to a federal court decision, an Ohio Department of Health process, and procedures of more than a dozen other Ohio probate courts.

