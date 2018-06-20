Presidential Race
Live presidential election results from NPR
Other Election Results
Northeast Ohio County Boards of Elections Results Pages
Loading...
Loading...
Election 2020 Stories from the WKSU Newsroom
-
Both the Biden and Trump camps set their eyes on Pennsylvania in the final days of the election season, for good reason.
-
Two homeless men in Cleveland voted early in person after they didn't receive the absentee ballots they requested after participating in a voter drive this fall.
-
Holding your breath for the final election results Tuesday night? Don't. Here's why.
-
Crews in downtown Columbus made preparations Monday for possible unrest Election Night and the days following.
-
Despite occasional reports of conflict between voters and electioneers, the board of elections says things have been running smoothly.
-
Early Voters in Trumbull County Share Views on the State of Things: 'At the End of the Day, We're All Americans'Hundreds of thousands of Ohioans have cast ballots during the early voting period that began Oct. 6 and ends today.
-
Ohio law is clear when it comes to political messaging on clothing.
-
Voters from across the political and demographic spectrum talk about voting this year.
-
During this election season, WKSU's OH Really? has received more than 100 questions from listeners about voting. Here, we've compiled the answers to some of the most frequent.
-
Joe Biden is hoping to persuade some rural voters in Ohio to vote for him instead of their preferred candidate, President Donald Trump, but will Biden garner enough votes here to make a difference?