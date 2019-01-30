Zoning Board Denies Akron Tent City Appeal

By Mark Urycki 39 minutes ago
  • photo of Sage Lewis
    Sage Lewis addresses the zoning appeals board in Akron Monday night.
    MARK URYCKI / WCPN

Supporters of a small tent city for the homeless on private property in Akron lost their zoning appeal Wednesday.

Land owner Sage Lewis told the Akron Board of Zoning Appeals his charity had helped some homeless reintegrate back into society but some,  he said, just cannot use the existing shelter system.

“If you’d like I can take you to people living under bridges. We can go do that right now. They are living there right now. They’re outside living there right now," Lewis said.

Speaking against the encampment was Keith Stahl, with the Akron/Summit County Continuum of Care, an agency that uses federal HUD money to house the homeless. 

Stahl told the board that legal tent cities perpetuate homelessness.

“Look at Seattle, they put a 100 tent encampment in and then they had to add another and another," he said. "So when they brought in experts to look at ‘what can we do to address this homeless issue?’ They said, 'Stop opening tent camps.’”

The zoning appeals board voted unanimously not to allow a variance for a tent encampment on the property. 

Related Content

Second Chance Village Founder Prepares for Closing of Homeless Camp

By Jan 3, 2019
photo of Second Chance Village
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Sunday will be the last day for Akron’s Second Chance Village.  The city ordered the homeless camp closed weeks ago saying it violates zoning laws. But a deadline for clearing the property had not been set until now.

Sage Lewis owns the property. The homeless camp is behind his business in the Middlebury neighborhood. He organized it so people who are homeless but don’t want to be in living spaces run by government agencies and churches have someplace to go.

Akron's Second Chance Village is Closing with a Flurry of Acitivity

By Jan 4, 2019
photo of Voluneers at tent village clean up
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Second Chance Village is all but gone.  The last tents of the homeless camp on the back lot of a commercial property in Akron’s Middlebury neighborhood were coming down Thursday.

Facing a Sunday deadline from the city for having the lot totally cleared, volunteers joined residents of the encampment in a final cleanup. More than half of the 45 or so people who’d been living there are going to homeless shelters. But the rest, who can’t or don’t want to be placed in government or charity run facilities are heading back to the streets.