Youngstown's Covelli Centre Ready, but May Not be Needed As Field Hospital

By Apr 17, 2020
  • a photo of the Covelli Centre
    The Covelli Centre typically hosts sporting and entertainment events, but it will be turned into a makeshift hospital should it become necessary.
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

According to the Ohio Department of Health, Mahoning County has the second most COVID-19 deaths in the state, along with having the fifth most cases.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH 13),  who represents the area and lives in nearby Trumbull County, says no one is exactly sure why Mahoning County’s number of cases and deaths are so much higher than their neighboring counties, which all have at least 300 fewer cases. He also says they are prepared if the numbers continue to rise and hospitals become overwhelmed.

“So we still have hospitals that are at like 60% capacity and they have ventilators available, so while the death rate is high, we are still prepared," Ryan says. "The Covelli Centre is still teed up, it’s on hold but it could take another 200 to 250 beds, so that was the planning from the last month or so and that’s there waiting.”

Ryan says there are two main theories among health officials as to why Mahoning’s numbers are so high: The travel between Mahoning County and Pennsylvania which could have driven the case numbers up, or the fact that Mahoning County has an older population could have increased the spread among the most vulnerable age groups.

Ryan says health officials have told him it will be a few months before it's known for certain how the virus spread so much in Mahoning County.

Tags: 
coronavirus
Mahoning County
Congressman Tim Ryan
COVID-19

Related Content

Morning Headlines: State to Slowly Reopen May 1; COVID-19 Cases Jump; 855,000 File for Unemployment

By & Apr 17, 2020
COVID-19 trends in Ohio.
OHIO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, April 17:

Local Grocers Adapt to Meet Customer Needs During Pandemic

By Apr 17, 2020
photo of a woman
ADAM MELNYK / SHUTTERSTOCK

When we think about frontline responders, we usually think about people who save lives and rush into burning buildings. But in this pandemic, many frontline workers stock shelves and operate cash registers at grocery stores of all sizes.

When word first began spreading that coronavirus was deadly, contagious and close to home, newscasts showed panicky shoppers emptying stores of bread, milk and toilet paper.

But that wasn’t the case everywhere.

Permit Approved for Battery Plant Construction in Lordstown

By Apr 16, 2020
Former General Motors Lordstown plant
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers this week issued a permit to General Motors allowing for construction of a battery making factory in Lordstown.

G.M. is partnering with LG Chem of South Korea on the $2.3 billion project. It will be built on a site adjacent to G.M.’s old Lordstown assembly plant, which is being retooled to produce electric pickup trucks. 

Congressman Tim Ryan says it is a new opportunity for the region.