Youngstown Newspaper The Vindicator to Print Final Edition

By 49 minutes ago
  • a photo of a Vindicator newspaper box
    The Vindicator will publish its final edition on Saturday, August 31.
    JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU

After 150 years, the final edition of The Youngstown Vindicator hits newsstands Aug. 31. There are efforts to keep The Vindicator name under a different publisher and a few outside news organizations plan to expand coverage in the area, but it's still the end of a daily news era in Youngstown.

From Youngstown’s steel boom and bust, to the recent closing of the General Motor’s plant in nearby Lordstown, the "Vindy" has been there to cover it all. Until now.

David Skolnick has been a reporter at The Vindicator for two decades.
Credit JEFF ST. CLAIR / WKSU

"The loss here of The Vindicator is pretty devastating," said longtime reporter and columnist David Skolnick. He's been with The Vindicator for 24 years.

"Many people have told me they see the loss of the Vindicator as an even greater loss than the General Motors plant." General Motors stopped production at its Lordstown Assembly plant, where the Chevy Cruze was made, in March. 

The Maag-Brown family's decision to shutter the paper came as a shock to many.

There are attempts to fill the void.

The Warren Tribune Chronicle has purchased the paper's name and website and will offer a Mahoning County edition under The Vindicator banner.

Google and publisher McClatchy are launching a digital newsroom to cover Youngstown and Propublica is supporting reporting efforts at the Youngstown Business Journal for one year.

Tags: 
Youngstown Vindicator
Mark Brown

Related Content

Kent Grad Leads Local News Initiative That Will Launch in Youngstown

By Jul 18, 2019
a photo of Mandy Jenkins
DOUGLAS ZIMMERMAN / ZIMPIX.COM

When The (Youngstown) Vindicator announced it would stop publishing next month, it came at a time when Google Inc. and the McClatchy Co. were preparing to launch an experimental project in the local news space. 

They’re bringing that local news laboratory to Youngstown. 

Youngstown Vindicator Revived, But In Name Only, Under Unusual Deal

By Mark Gillispie Aug 26, 2019

When readers picked up Sunday's edition of The Vindicator, the newspaper was emblazoned with its familiar masthead, but it wasn't the Vindicator that has published news from Youngstown, Mahoning County and beyond for the past 150 years.

Top Youngstown Business Leader Holds Out Hope For Print Journalism After the Close of the Vindy

By Jun 29, 2019
screen capture of vindy.com with news the Vindicator will cease production
VINDY.COM

The announcement that the 150-year-old Youngstown Vindicator will cease publication at the end of August came as a shock to at least one top Mahoning Valley business leader. But he says there are still possibilities for saving print journalism in the city.