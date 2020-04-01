WKSU and WCPN Team Up for Coronavirus News Special

Ohio hospitals are still ramping up for a coming onslaught of COVID-19 cases as the governor and state health director continue the push to slow the spread of the coronavirus so hospitals are not overwhelmed. Governor Mike DeWine has ordered an inventory of ventilators so they can be deployed where needed most. WKSU joined with WCPN for a special co-hosted broadcast of The Sound of Ideas to talk about the latest news and look at Ohio's handling of the crisis from its beginning. On this special simulcast edition of the Sound of Ideas on 90.3 WCPN and 89.7 WKSU, Sound of Ideas host Mike McIntyre was joined by WKSU News Director Andrew Meyer.

Guests:

Segment 1

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

Segment 2

Donna Skoda, Summit County Public Health Commissioner

Dr. Raed Dwiek, Chairman, Cleveland Clinic Respiratory Institute

Segment 3

Anne Glausser, Health Unit Manager, ideastream

Kabir Bhatia, Reporter, WKSU

