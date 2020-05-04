WKSU and WCPN Co-Host Special Broadcast to Remember May 4 at 50

Fifty years ago, on May 4th, 1970, unarmed students on the campus of Kent State University were fired upon by Ohio National Guard troops as the students protested US involvement in the Vietnam War. When the shooting ended, four lay dead and nine more were wounded. WKSU joined with WCPN for a special simulcast of The Sound of Ideas on May 4, 2020 at 9 a.m. to remember the tragedy. The show was co-hosted by WCPN's Mike McIntyre and WKSU News Director Andrew Meyer. They were talked with the president of Kent State University and a former president instrumental in moving the campus toward facing the reality of what happened there. They also checked in with two survivors of the shootings and got prespectives from public radio reporters who have covered the story for years.

Guests:

-Todd Diacon, President, Kent State University

-Carol Cartwright, Former President, Kent State University

-Alan Canfora, Survivor

-Dean Kahler, Survivor

-Mark Urycki, Former Reporter, WCPN and WKSU

-Jeff St. Clair, Reporter, WKSU