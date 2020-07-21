Will FirstEnergy's Role in Householder Alleged Enterprise Lead to Charges?

By & 18 minutes ago
  • First Energy downtown Akron
    The U.S. Attorney says the role FirstEnergy played in the Householder enterprise continues to be investigated.
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Federal authorities allege the speaker of the Ohio House ran a massive scheme to pass an energy bill that bailed out Akron-based First Energy’s two nuclear plants.

The U.S. attorney for the southern district of Ohio, David DeVillers, says the $61-million racketeering enterprise dates back to March 2017.

He says Larry Householder created a 501(c)(4) called Generation Now to launder money contributed by an entity identified as Company A, widely known to be First Energy.

A 501(c)(4) is an IRS designated organization meant to support social programs, which DeVillers said was a cover for the operation.

So far, Householder and four others have been arrested, including former Republican Party chairman Matt Borges.

When asked whether anyone from First Energy might be charged, DeVillers said the investigation is not over.

“Individuals that work for Company A, and Company A in and of itself, we’re going to continue to investigate this, and we’re going to investigate it wherever it leads, whoever it is and whoever they work for.”

DeVillers says Householder took half a million dollars for his own personal benefit, using $300,000 to pay off a lawsuit and $100,000 for a home in Florida.

He says much of the money paid for ads to defeat opponents of 21 Republican candidates Householder recruited to support his bid to be speaker and secure passage of the $1 billion nuclear bailout bill.

The enterprise also engaged in tactics to ensure petition drives aimed at overturning the energy measure were defeated.

Tags: 
Ohio House of Represenatives
energy bill
House Speaker Larry Householder
First Energy Power Plants
laundering money
Republican party
Matt Borges

Related Content

Energy Bill Referendum Group Asks Federal Court to Extend Petition Deadline

By Oct 22, 2019
A photo of a worker gathering signatures on a petition
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The anti-nuclear bailout group argued in federal court Tuesday that they should get an extension to their petition drive. They say Ohio law restricts their constitutional rights to hold a referendum. But state lawyers blame the referendum effort of being full of bad business decisions.

Final Push for Petition Drive Seeking Ballot Issue on Energy Bill

By Oct 20, 2019
photo of House Bill 6 petitioners
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Petitioners are giving one last push into the drive that would put Ohio's nuclear bailout law before voters. The referendum effort must file enough valid signatures by Monday afternoon in order to qualify for next year's ballot.

Opponents of the law said it's a corporate bailout for FirstEnergy Solutions. They're also against the coal subsidies and the cuts to green energy policies. That's why they want to put the law on the ballot for a potential repeal.

Group Pushing for Referendum on Energy Bill Files Lawsuit

By Oct 8, 2019
a photo of the petition
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The group that wants voters to overturn Ohio’s nuclear power plant bailout has filed a federal lawsuit, claiming the rules are unfairly stacked against them and that their opponents are using that to their advantage.

Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts has less than two weeks to collect the signatures they need to put a referendum before voters next year.

Energy Bill Proponents Launch Social Media Campaign

By Oct 1, 2019
a photo of people signing petition
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

There is yet another group jumping into the fray over Ohio's nuclear bailout law. Protect Ohio Clean Energy Jobs is fighting to save the $1 billion in subsidies meant for FirstEnergy Solutions. The group is taking an uncommon approach.

Protect Ohio Clean Energy Jobs said voters are being deceived by anti-nuclear bailout petitioners, so they're using targeted ads on social media urging people who have already signed the HB6 referendum to take their names off the petition. The group's treasurer lobbies for FirstEnergy Solutions, which runs the nuclear plants.

Pro-Nuclear Bailout Group Now Circulating Unofficial Petition

By Sep 24, 2019
A photo of a worker gathering signatures on a petition
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The intense fight over a petition drive seeking to overturn Ohio's nuclear bailout law is escalating with a counter petition now circulating around the state. The pro-nuclear bailout group is calling it a grassroots effort which doubles down on their anti-foreign investors’ message.