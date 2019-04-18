Why Heartbeat Bill Activist Was Not at the Bill Signing

When Gov. Mike DeWine signed the controversial bill into law that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, the woman who launched the first version of it in Ohio in 2011 and fought for it till it passed wasn’t there.

Janet Folger Porter says she was disinvited from the bill signing.

Faith 2 Action’s Janet Folger Porter clamored for passage of the legislation known as the Heartbeat Bill for eight years, during which time former Gov. John Kasich vetoed it twice. She was excited when lawmakers passed it a third time.

“Now, unlike the last eight years, we now have a pro-life governor.”

So, it was noticeable when Folger Porter wasn’t at the bill’s signing ceremony. She’s publicly said she was disinvited. DeWine’s office declined to talk about the situation. But Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonidakis was invited.

In recent years, Folger Porter used tactics some lawmakers considered heavy handed to get the bill passed. She was also a spokesman for former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore as he faced pedophilia allegations.