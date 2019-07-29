What Is the Impact of High Water, Listener Asks “OH Really?”

By 10 hours ago
  • kayakers in the Cuyahoga River
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Kayakers participate in events at Merwin's Wharf marking the 50th anniversary of the Cuyahoga River burning.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU
  • photo of Meg Plona, Gary Whidden
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    The Cuyahoga River was so swollen last month, the 50th anniversary celebration of the 1969 river fire had to take place next to the Brecksville Dam, instead of in the water. Meg Plona (center) and Gary Whidden carry the ceremonial torch.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Heavy rain this spring pushed local waterways to higher-than normal levels, and listener Patrick Pierquet from Wooster asks “OH Really?” how that could affect wildlife.

Pierquet was an avid kayaker who still checks water levels every day.

“They’ve been high or very high for the last four months, which is very unusual. So my thought was: how does that change the ecology of rivers?”

The U.S. Geological Survey of river levels shows it has spiked several times this past spring and summer.
Credit U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY

The Cuyahoga’s levels have spiked several times in that period – including on the 50th anniversary of the
last river fire, in June. It was so high that day, Meg Plona had to carry the ceremonial 50th anniversary torch alongside the river, instead of in it. She’s a biologist with the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. She says high water levels are recorded on the river every year. Most animals can move to higher ground and adapt. But in the spring, when there are extended periods of flooding, Plona says the effects can be devastating.

“To ground-nesting birds such as turkeys or ducks; things that are nesting alongside the river that don’t have a chance to get away. Burrowing animals, young animals in dens, can be affected with high water for a long period of time.”

Plona adds that she's also concerned about floods washing contaminants into the water.

"If things break loose or get flooded from factories or tanks or something that spills, that in-turn could affect aquatic species such as fish, and there could be fish kills."

Plona adds that based on current patterns, there may be more frequent, longer-lasting storms in the future.

You can also ask your question for WKSU’s “OH Really” by clicking here.

Tags: 
Cuyahoga River
Watershed
OH Really
OH really?
CVNP
water levels
Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Related Content

What Happens When Water Burns

By Jun 17, 2019
photo of 1952 Cuyahoga River fire
CLEVELAND PUBLIC LIBRARY/PHOTOGRAPH COLLECTION

Water isn’t supposed to burn.

The burning river showed us otherwise.

Watershed: Sharing the Cuyahoga

By Jul 8, 2019
photo of Lake Erie tugboat
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Over the past 50 years, freight traffic on the lower Cuyahoga River has increasingly competed with smaller watercraft as the river has rebounded to become a recreation channel. Watershed is a series looking at our waterways and what the future holds for them. This installment looks at one river, competing interests.