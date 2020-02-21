What Is Futsal? Akron's First Place Vulcans Want to Show You

  • photo of Akron Vulcans
    Akron Vulcans Pivot Kevin Blackwood (right) helped the team shutout Mit West Futsal Club at Goodyear Hall last Saturday. The team is 5-1 in its inaugural season.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Futsal combines soccer-like play on a basketball-like court with baseball-like scores. A semi-professional league known as the National Futsal Premier League came into existence in 2008. This year, Akron has joined the league with The Vulcans. At this point, they’re 5-and-1 on the season.

Assistant Coach Nick Miletti says having the Vulcans in Akron gives people in their youth programs something to aspire to.
Credit KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

At their most recent home game, Hiram College soccer player Isrrael Morales explained how futsal works. He says it’s much faster paced than soccer and only has five people on each team. “It’s less about position and more about moving. You have to be able to think on your feet. It can definitely catch on here in Akron.”

DE-FENSE! DE-FENSE!
He cites the rowdy crowd of loyal fans known as the Seven Sons, founded by Trevor Thoma and from Jake George. They got involved through their friendship with the Vulcans’ Head Coach, former Cleveland Crunch goalkeeper Otto Orf. The Seven Sons model themselves on the Hudson Street Hooligans, supporters of the Columbus Crew. George says the sport likely has a bright future in America given its basketball-like pace.

Gaining popularity with young people
Kevin Brastine coaches the Field Middle School soccer team, and says the popularity of the Vulcans’ 

Bob and Norma Lute remember going to see the Cleveland Force and Crunch indoor soccer teams at the old Richfield Coliseum. They say futsal could catch on much quicker due to its higher scoring and faster pace.
Credit KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Saturday youth programs show how quickly the game is gaining fans.

“When I was a kid, not many people played [or coached soccer.] We show up here [at Goodyear Hall] on a Saturday morning and the place is full – all three courts are taken up.”

Assistant Coach Nick Miletti adds that having a semi-professional team like the Vulcans in Akron gives young people something to aspire to. “We’re crossing our fingers that someday we’ll see this in the NCAA. Until then, we’d like this to be an option for kids.”

What's that name?
The team’s home at Goodyear Hall also provides a miniature history lesson for fans of the team.

“We wanted to pay homage to the vulcanization of runner. And the Vulcan God was actually the one who made the weapons for the Greek Gods. Ultimately, [Coach Orf] liked how it coincided with the fact that we play in Goodyear Hall.”

Teammates Juan Pablo Emma, Luciano Julian Gonzalez Maciel, and Kevin Blackwood celebrate near the end of their 10-0 victory over Mit West Futsal Club on Saturday, February 15.
Credit KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The Akron Vulcans host the Cadence Futsal Club, from Illinois on Saturday, February 22. Kent State students can use the code KSU2020 for a discount at checkout.

Akron Vulcans
futsal
Goodyear hall
Soccer
Major League Soccer

Related Content

The View From Pluto: Smaller Budgets Add Up to Big Success for Akron Soccer

By Dec 5, 2018

The University of Akron football team is regrouping after another disappointing season. But the men’s soccer team has its eye on a championship this weekend. WKSU commentator Terry Pluto says it’s a contrast that paints a picture of how college sports work.      

Saved! MLS Reaches Deal To Sell Columbus Crew

By Gabe Rosenberg Dec 28, 2018

The Crew has been saved. Major League Soccer announced Friday that it reached an agreement with investors to purchase and take control of the Columbus Crew beginning next month.

In Akron, Clinton Tackles Trump on Tax Practices and Policy

By Oct 3, 2016
Hillary Clinton in Akron
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

Hillary Clinton’s first campaign visit to Ohio in about a month included a stop in Akron last night, where she celebrated this weekend’s endorsement by favorite-son LeBron James. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports Clinton also lambasted Donald Trump on business and tax practices she says give lie to his campaign rhetoric.

About 2,600 people gathered in the theater of Goodyear’s old headquarters, almost simultaneously applauding and growing quiet, when Clinton talked about the leaked documents that suggest Donald Trump avoided paying federal income taxes for nearly 20 years.