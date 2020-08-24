What to Expect from this Year's VIrtual Republican National Convention

The Republican National Convention starts tonight. And for the first time ever, due to the pandemic, it’s virtual. John Green, director emeritus of the Bliss Institute of Applied Politics at the University of Akron, discusses how Republicans will use this convention to gain momentum heading into November’s elections.

A RNC preview

Importance of the convention

"The party that's in power has a little different political challenge than a party that's out of power," says Green.

The party that's in power has to make the case that they've been doing a good job and should continue to remain in power. However, this will be no easy job this year. Green points to the pandemic, the subsequent economic fallout and racial tensions as all challenges the GOP will face in trying to get the president reelected. He calls it a "daunting task."

To Green, the key moment of this convention will be when President Donald Trump speaks. However, the week will be filled with other Republican speakers setting the stage for the President.

Speakers from Ohio?

It is not yet known if any speakers will be from Ohio. Green says there are a lot of prominent Republicans from Ohio, including Governor Mike DeWine and Senator Rob Portman. However, he says these two figures are not particularly close to Trump.

"If I were to pick one Ohioan who does have a strong relationship with the President, it would be Congressman Jim Jordan."

Jordan was one of Trump's most ardent supporters during his impeachment.

"He articulates very affectively many of the things that the President stands for," Green says.

Difficulties of a virtual convention

Prior to the pandemic, the convention was set to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina. Without the pandemic, the delegation from Ohio would be meeting there.

Green says the convention being virtual will cost the networking and preparation for the fall campaign that typically takes place. However, he thinks this can still happen at some level online.

"I think some of the regular efforts that need to occur to organize a presidential campaign are going to be a challenge for both the Republicans and the Democrats."

There will still be meetings in Charlotte with state and local officials and party leaders.

Convention momentum

No Republican has taken the White House without also winning Ohio. However, polls in Ohio show that Democratic nominee Joe Biden is slightly ahead of Trump.

Green says conventions are always important for all nominees, because it builds momentum for the last few weeks of campaigning. However, he says this convention is particularly important for Trump due to the current state of the country.

"The lead that the Democrats have right now is not insurrmountable, but it's up to the President and his campaign to change that if they want to be reelected."

Green says if the convention is a success, it will set up a powerful campaign for reelection.

Must-see TV

Green says the convention is "must-see TV," as it will be the first virtual Republican National Convention.

"Because of the pandemic, we simply can't have the kind of convention that we've traditionally had. It's going to have to be done virtually and digitally, and it's just going to be fascinating to see how both of the parties are able to cope with those challenges."

