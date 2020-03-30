What To Do If You Think You've Been Scammed During The Coronavirus Crisis

By 24 minutes ago
  • U.S. Attorney for the Southern District Dave DeVillers.
    U.S. Attorney for the Southern District Dave DeVillers.
    Ann Thompson / WVXU
Originally published on March 30, 2020 3:35 pm

Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are targets of COVID-19 scams. "Bad actors are messing with Americans' morale and sewing seeds of distrust," says U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Dave DeVillers. The Justice Department is helping to crack down on this fraud and has advice if you've been victimized.

If you suspect you have been hit with a scam, call the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) at 1-866-720-5721 or email disaster@leo.gov.

These scams can come in a variety of different forms:

  • Fake cures
  • Phishing emails posing as the WHO or CDC
  • Malicious websites offering up information on COVID-19
  • Criminals seeking donations from illegitimate or non-existent organizations
  • Medical professionals obtaining personal information for tests and using it to bill for other tests

DeVillers' office is investigating Ohio doctors who he says are stockpiling drugs that some say may work to treat COVID-19, like chloroquine.

"Don't do it. We're going to prosecute you for it. We're actively investigating a number of them now. The whole purpose of this is so there is enough medication to go to the people who need it. People who are suffering from the coronavirus but also the people who have lupus."

DeVillers says in one case a veterinarian is accused of prescribing the medication to dogs to hoard it.

Copyright 2020 91.7 WVXU. To see more, visit 91.7 WVXU.

Tags: 
coronavirus
scams
COVID-19
Dave DeVillers
National Center for Disaster Fraud
stockpiling drugs

Related Content

FEMA's Fight Against Disinformation, From National Lockdown Rumors To Stockpiling

By Mar 24, 2020

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is trying to knock down a series of rumors and falsehoods that have been spreading along with the coronavirus pandemic.

It launched a page on its website called Coronavirus Rumor Control to fight the misinformation as officials work to assure the public there is, in fact, no "national quarantine," nor has FEMA deployed "military assets."

"No, FEMA does not have military assets," the site notes.

Coronavirus fears in Asia create a black market for masks

By Patrick Winn Mar 17, 2020

At first glance, it looks like any other hospital mask. Two loops of string slip over your ears. The material covering your face is that signature shade of sea-foam green.

But the mask is worthless. It’s nearly thin as tissue paper. Medical-grade masks have three layers of synthetic fabric, a wall to stop airborne sneezes and saliva, but this mask has one layer — and it’s practically transparent.

“The air just flows right in and hits your face.” 

Ja, teacher in Bangkok