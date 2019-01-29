Weather Impacts Trash Collection

Local communities are making adjustments to deal with the cold spell.

One of the services affected will be trash collection. Akron is asking citizens to put out bins only if necessary. Canton says collection may be delayed a day, but citizens should still put out their trash.

The city of Cleveland’s chief operating officer Darnell Brown says trash pickup in Cleveland is cancelled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The weather can be hazardous to both workers and equipment.

“We’d ask the residents to be patient and understand that we don’t want our waste collectors out walking in that extreme temperature. It’s a hazard to their health and actually it’s a challenge to the equipment that’s out there.”

Regular trash collection in Cleveland will resume next week.