"We Need to do More..." Sen. Rob Portman Discusses his Stance on Gun Control

By Sep 10, 2019
  • Senator Rob Portman at the Ohio Statehouse
    Senator Rob Portman at the Ohio Statehouse
    Statehouse News Bureau

Senator Rob Portman is speaking out in favor of background checks and red flag laws to prevent gun violence. But he says that the senate will only act on a measure it knows the president will support.

Portman says he has conferred with senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

A federal red flag law would allow police to obtain a court order to confiscate guns from potentially dangerous people.

Portman said such intervention would have been appropriate in the case of the mass shooting in Dayton early last month.

Tags: 
gun control
Rob Portman
background checks
gun legislation
red flag law
Dayton mass shooting

Related Content

Ohio Mayors from Both Parties Support Gun Reforms

By Karen Kasler Aug 26, 2019
Ohio mayors meeting during Ohio Mayors Alliance lucnheon.
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Members of a bipartisan group of mayors from around the state of Ohio are actively lobbying state lawmakers to consider a package of changes to gun laws and mental health policy. That 17 point proposal was unveiled by Gov. Mike DeWine in the wake of the Dayton mass shooting earlier this month.

Mayor Nan Whaley (D-Dayton) is a founding member of the Ohio Mayors Alliance. She says she’d go further than DeWine’s plan.

Gov. DeWine Proposes Red Flag Law, Expanded Background Checks After Dayton Shooting

By John Seewer Aug 6, 2019

Facing pressure to take action after the nation’s latest mass shooting, Gov. Mike DeWine urged Ohio’s GOP-led state legislature Tuesday to pass laws requiring background checks for nearly all gun sales and allowing courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats.

Dayton Shooting Draws New Proposals and Mixed Reactions

By Aug 7, 2019
Photo of Mike DeWine and Jon Husted
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a slate of gun control proposals in the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Dayton August 4. This represents a dramatic shift in the public attitude of Ohio leaders when it comes to gun policies.

When DeWine visited Dayton Sunday to memorialize the people killed that morning he got a message from the crowd, which chanted "Do something!" The chant eventually drowned out DeWine's remarks.

At a press conference August 6, DeWine said that moment was not lost on him. Acknowledged the anger in the crowd and said he's angry too.