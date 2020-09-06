As Wayne County Sees Community Spread of Coronavirus, Churches Adjust

    First Presbyterian Church in Wooster held its first in person service in months last week. But yesterday, they were back to virtual services as Wayne County saw an increase in coronavirus cases.
Wayne County is now on red alert for the very high exposure and spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Mike DeWine attributes that to new cases in prisons, group homes, and churches.

At First Presbyterian Church in Wooster, Amy Baxstrom is director of Children’s and Family Ministries. She says they met last week in-person for the first time since March. But yesterday, it was back to online services because of the new coronavirus threat level. 

She says churches in the county are handling the pandemic differently, since the state has not issued uniform guidance for houses of worship. And church members can have mixed feelings about meeting in-person.

“We had a few of them, too, that really wanted us to open up earlier and we just didn’t feel it was safe. It’s a tough place to be in and you have to make the best decisions that you feel are right for your congregation.”

Baxstrom adds that they may consider more outdoor events in the future to maintain some social distancing.

