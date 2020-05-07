Water Stagnant During Shutdown Presents Risk for Reopening Businesses

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of a water fountain
    Bacteria like Legionella can grow when water is stagnant, as it has been in many businesses that have been closed due to the pandemic.
    RISHABH MISHRA / FLICKR

As Ohio businesses begin to reopen, the coronavirus may not be the only illness they’ll need to be concerned about. Health officials are advising them to take steps to avoid the spread of Legionnaire’s disease.

The problem comes from bacterial growth in water left standing in pipes, and that could be the case for businesses that had to close because of the pandemic.  Brent Rollins with the Summit County Public Health department says water that stagnates for over one month creates prime conditions for the growth of harmful bacteria like Legionella. 

“When the water fluctuates or the weather fluctuates, especially March and April it can get up to 60 degrees, that’s potentially [when] Legionella can grow. So before you kick those on they should scrub those, clean those and this is a practice they should do every year not just because of COVID-19.”

Legionnaires’ disease is a respiratory illness that can have serious complications if not treated quickly. Symptoms can include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle ache, and headaches.

Rollins also recommends business owners reach out to other essential businesses for advice on how they have kept their employees safe and healthy.

Full guidance from Summit County Public Health is below:

Loading...

Tags: 
Summit County Health Department
coronavirus
essential businesses
reopening plan
COVID-19

Related Content

Ohio House Passes Bill To Limit Public Health Orders; DeWine Says He'll Veto It

By 6 hours ago

Republicans in the Ohio House have approved a bill that would limit the power and length of public health orders on coronavirus that their fellow Republican, Gov. Mike DeWine, has been issuing through Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton. The bill reflects a split in the GOP on how to restart the economy that could carry over into the future.

What Will Ohio Restaurants Look Like When Dining Rooms Reopen?

By Matthew Richmond May 6, 2020

Once Ohio reopens restaurants for dine-in service, Brandon Chrostowski, founder of Edwins Restaurant in Shaker Square, says he’ll be running two restaurants where there used to be one.

“One restaurant will be dine-in and that will take up 60 percent of the restaurant with table space,” Chrostowski said. “And the other 30 to 40 percent of the restaurant will be where our pickup area is going to be.”