WATCH LIVE: Stark County Town Hall on Policing, Race Relations

By & Sarah Taylor 22 minutes ago

Policing and race relations in the city of Canton will be discussed tonight at a town hall being hosted by the newly formed Stark County Collaborative on Race Relations. Those interested in asking a question should email it to StarkCountyCORR@gmail.com, with "question 6/30" in the subject line. The event begins at 7:00 p.m. at Faith Family Church in North Canton. You can watch it live below or via Coming Together Stark County's Facebook page

Racism
Canton Police
Coming Together Stark County
Stark County Collaborative on Race Relations

