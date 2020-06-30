WATCH LIVE: Stark County Town Hall on Policing, Race Relations

Organizers of a town hall meeting tonight in Stark County are hoping to deepen community dialogue about policing and race relations.

John Spitzer, Rabbi Emeritus at Temple Israel Canton, and Ron Ponder, former president of the NAACP in Stark County, have been helping organize the meeting tonight and another one on Thursday at Faith Family Church in North Canton. Ponder is moderating the sessions. He thinks there’s something to learn from what’s been happening in Canton.