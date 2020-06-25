Watch LIVE: Lordstown Motors Unveils New Electric Pickup

  • a photo of the Endurance pickup
    A photo of the Endurance electric pickup truck hangs on the wall at the former GM Lordstown plant, which is being retooled for electric vehicle production by Lordstown Motors.
    CARTER ADAMS / WKSU

A live launch is planned at noon Thursday  of the new Endurance, an electric pickup truck that will be built in Lordstown at the facility where--for 53 years--General Motors built cars before it idled the plant in 2019

The closure left thousands without work and ended an era in Youngstown, devastating a region already facing economic difficulties. 

The promise of new auto production at the plant has generated hope, but there has been uncertainty about the viability of Lordstown Motors, which grew out of a Cincinnati-based company, Workhorse. Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns told reporters on Wednesday, during a visit by Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, that the company will begin hiring in waves. His plan is to make full use of the sprawling Lordstown facility. 

Lordstown Motors is livestreaming the Endurance launch on its YouTube channel. Watch it here: 

