Watch LIVE: FBI Press Conference on Charges Against House Speaker Larry Householder By Sarah Taylor • 2 hours ago

Larry Householder (R-Glenford) was arrested Tuesday at his home in Perry County. DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has been arrested on corruption charges related to House Bill 6, the energy bill passed last year that bailed out FirstEnergy nuclear plants. Watch the FBI press conference live here:

Tags: Larry HouseholderOhio legislatureFirstEnergy