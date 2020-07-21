Watch LIVE: FBI Press Conference on Charges Against House Speaker Larry Householder

  • A photo of Larry Householder.
    Larry Householder (R-Glenford) was arrested Tuesday at his home in Perry County.
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has been arrested on corruption charges related to House Bill 6, the energy bill passed last year that bailed out FirstEnergy nuclear plants. 

