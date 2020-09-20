Voter Registration Efforts Take on New Urgency in Cleveland Following Death of Supreme Court Justice

By 2 minutes ago
  • photo of Edith Turner, Rebecca Maurer, Tawayne Mcgee
    Volunteers in Slavic Village were helping people register to vote, request absentee ballots, and even fill out the census over the weekend. They say the death of Justice Ginsburg on Friday has increased the importance of getting people to vote.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

A Kent State political science professor who specializes in Supreme Court politics is not surprised about the partisan debate that’s erupted over filling the seat left open by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Democrats such as Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey have threatened to expand the number of seats on the court – and eliminate the filibuster -- if Trump makes a nomination before the election.

Prof. Chris Banks says that could just be political posturing and “whether it actually happens is another issue. I think maybe the filibuster would go, but it pretty much is already gone in many respects.”

Ohio’s Republican Senator, Rob Portman, said he will judge nominees “on their merits.” He further claimed that -- since the 1880s -- no Supreme Court nominee has been confirmed in an election year when the president and Senate majority are of opposite parties. However, in 1988, Justice Anthony Kennedy was confirmed unanimously by a Democrat-controlled Senate after being nominated by President Ronald Reagan.

Ohio’s Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown has said the nomination should wait till after the election.

Voting rights
Ginsburg was a champion of voter rights, and her memory loomed over several voter registration events in Cleveland during the weekend.

In Slavic Village, Cleveland City Councilman Tony Brancatelli praised Ginsburg and said her death has created a renewed sense of urgency to get people registered to vote. He says some people in his ward don’t feel their vote matters.

“I’m concerned that people are just going to throw up their hands and say, ‘my vote isn’t going to count anyway.’ They’re concerned about doing mail-in voting – that somebody’s going to mess around with the ballots. They’re concerned, ‘I don’t want to go in line. I don’t want to risk myself or my family members.’ But we really want to tell people folks [to], ‘get that absentee ballot, get it to your household, and our U.S. Postal Service will make sure it gets to the Board of Elections.’”

The non-profit Slavic Village Development group coordinated several voter registration events over the weekend in conjunction with neighborhood churches. The deadline to register to vote in Ohio is Monday, October 5.

At Elizabeth Baptist Church, volunteer Tawayne McGee said he’s trying to get people to realize how important it is to vote.

“It’s not just an election every two or four years. It’s an election every year – from statewide to local.”

His fellow volunteer, Rebecca Maurer, says many in the neighborhood are concerned about the entire process.

“I like to tell people about how good the Board of Elections is at letting you know, ‘yes -- you successfully registered.’ People don’t realize – [if] they’re worried about the post office -- they can track their ballot.”

Maurer adds that another challenge in Slavic Village is that many potential voters do not have reliable internet access to register.

Church member Latoya Ellington also invited people to come to her church on Saturday for help filling out the census – something that’s become challenging during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We just wanted to double check with the community. So we have done canvassing -- and also this block party event – which will bring people in and make them feel more comfortable. And so we could just reassure that we did do our part to reach out so everyone has been alerted.”

The White House had ordered the census count to end next Wednesday, September 30. But a federal judge has put that on-hold as a coalition led by the National Urban League continues fighting to extend the end date.

Tags: 
Election 2020
Presidential Election 2020

Related Content

Election Questions? Ask Jen Miller of the League of Women Voters

By Sep 14, 2020
photo of voting drop box
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

WKSU listeners have been sending in questions about voting this fall, from what happens to absentee ballot applications to the security of each county’s dropbox. We’re answering in our first "OH Really?" election-protection conversation. Jen Miller, director of the Ohio League of Women Voters, begins by discussing why some people are getting multiple absentee ballot applications.

Ohio Republican Party Statement In Dropbox Case Blasted By Chief Justice

By Sep 16, 2020

The Ohio Democratic Party is asking the Franklin County Common Pleas Court that issued a ruling that allows for the addition of ballot drop boxes to take action against the Ohio Republican Party too. The comment is also being condemned by the Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Voters Mostly Confident About Election Integrity, Though Trump Supporters Are Uneasy

By George Nelson/The Business Journal Aug 31, 2020
image of polling pie chart
YOUR VOICE OHIO

How confident Ohioans are about the integrity of the presidential election depends on who they are backing, with supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden feeling more assured than backers of President Donald Trump.

That finding is one of the conclusions drawn from a statewide poll conducted as a joint project of the Your Voice Ohio media collaborative and the Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics at the University of Akron.

Court Rules More Ballot Drop Boxes Could Be Installed For November Election

By Sep 15, 2020

A Franklin County Common Pleas Court has ruled additional drop boxes can be installed prior to the November election if Secretary of State Frank LaRose wants them. 

Ohio Courts Consider Online Absentee Ballot Requests

By Sep 14, 2020
photo of absentee ballot request letter
ANDREW MEYER / WKSU

More than one million Ohio voters have already sent in applications to vote by mail. But the Secretary of State and the Democrats are in court over whether they can be submitted electronically.

On Friday, Ohio’s 10th Court of Appeals blocked a ruling requiring the state to accept emailed and faxed absentee ballot applications. Earlier that day, a Franklin County judge said state law didn’t specifically prohibit online submissions. Presently, applications must be delivered or mailed.