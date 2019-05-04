Volunteers Canvas Cleveland's Slavic Village Installing Smoke Alarms for Free

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of Angelo Calvillo
    Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo joined the department in 1989. In 1992, the city began the 'Sound the Alarm' program to install free smoke detectors. The American Red Cross took the program national in 2014.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Dozens of homes in Cleveland are a little safer following the American Red Cross annual “Sound The Alarm” event to install free smoke alarms.

About 100 volunteers spent Saturday canvassing door-to-door in Slavic Village, offering to install smoke detectors -- in any home -- with sealed batteries that are good for 10 years.  It’s a program that has been offered in different parts of Cleveland since 1992, and went national in 2014.   Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo said in that time, the number of house fire deaths in the city has plunged by about 60 percent.

“I’ve been on those calls at three-o-clock-in-the-morning where they didn’t have a working smoke alarm – or the battery’s out – and you have fatalities.  And I’ve been at those fires where you had a smoke alarm and they said, ‘hey, we’re all out.  We’re alive.  We’re well.’  So, it’s making a difference.”

“Sound The Alarm” will also take place in Akron on Tuesday and Thursday, and Youngstown-Warren on Saturday.

A searchable list of the events is here.

Tags: 
New Akron fire alert system
Cleveland Fire Department
Slavic village

Related Content

Akron's Fire Department Installs a New Alert System for All Stations

By Jan 2, 2019
photo of equipment at an Akron fire station
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Akron’s new computer-controlled alarm system for its fire stations is designed to reduce response times and save lives.  But it may also have a life-saving side-benefit for firefighters, because of the way it uses measured tones to alert them. 

Heart attacks and stress-related health crises kill more firefighters than all other hazards of the job combined.  Deputy Akron Fire Chief Charles Twigg says the shock of sudden alerts from deafening horns or bells is a contributor to that problem, and that research shows it’s a cumulative contributor over time.

Former Cleveland Battalion Chief Claims City Policies Violate Free Speech Rights

By Feb 22, 2018
A photo of a Cleveland fire truck
CITY OF CLEVELAND PHOTOGRAPHIC BUREAU / CITY OF CLEVELAND PHOTOGRAPHIC BUREAU

A former battalion chief for Cleveland’s Fire Division is suing the city, claiming it violated his  First Amendment rights.

Art Installations Take Up Residence in Condemned Slavic Village Houses

By Philip de Oliveira May 22, 2017
photo of art installation on house exterior
OWEN MCCAFFERTY

Three vacant houses in Cleveland’s Slavic Village are now full of art.

This weekend, dozens of local artists created 100 paintings, sculptures, and installations in homes slated for demolition. The event, called “Rooms to Let,” is in its fourth year.

Painter Scott Pickering said the event is helping to revive the neighborhood by filling it with people and art, even if the art is temporary.