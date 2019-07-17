The View From Pluto: One Hot Summer and Two Books Paved a Sports Writer’s Path to the Big Leagues

By 8 minutes ago
  • Jim Bouton's 1970 book "Ball Four" (left) and Terry Pluto's 1978 book about the season he spent with Bouton in the minor leagues
    Jim Bouton's 1970 book "Ball Four" (left) and Terry Pluto's 1978 book about the season he spent with Bouton in the minor leagues

Former Major League Baseball pitcher and author Jim Bouton died last week at age 80. Bouton is most known for his controversial 1970 tell-all book, "Ball Four." It exposed what really happened in the locker room, from players getting drunk to popping amphetamines like candy. It became a best-seller.

WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto says the book, and one summer he spent with Bouton, launched his career. 

Ball Four breaks new ground
"I was 15 when the book came out," Pluto said. "Bouton had been a very good pitcher with the New York Yankees in the early 1960s. By the late 60s, his arm is shot, and he's trying to learn a knuckle ball. He was bouncing from team to team, and he decided to keep a diary.

"I remember one line from the book where he said, 'You get pounded on the mound and then the boys go out and pound the Budweiser.' And he would talk about how the guys would get bored in the bullpen, and they're looking up at the women in the stands."

'We both realized we were guys with very big dreams stuck in Savannah, Georgia'

Bowie Kuhn, baseball commissioner at the time, labeled the book as "detrimental to the sport." It went on to sell millions of copies worldwide, and it's among "Time" magazine's 100 greatest nonfiction books of all time.

"The other appeal of the book to me was here was a guy who was good, and now he's not. And he's trying to hang on, and he has fears of being cut. It read very real to me and to a lot of people," Pluto said. 

That summer in Savannah
Bouton retired midway through the 1970 season ended up becoming a TV sports anchor and actor in New York.

"Suddenly he's having this midlife crisis," Pluto said. "He wanted to come back after all these years and go to the big leagues. He finds a kindred spirit in Ted Turner, the owner of the Atlanta Braves." 

Turner assigned Bouton to AA Savannah and he arrives there about the same time as 23-year-old Pluto arrived as a minor league baseball writer with the Savannah Morning News.

"After about a conversation or two, we both realized we were guys with very big dreams stuck in Savannah, Ga.," Pluto said. 

"He starts throwing this knuckle ball, and he starts winning. So they called him up the Atlanta Braves in September. He starts five games for the Braves, and at the end of the year he quit. He always said, 'As a baseball player you start out gripping the baseball and then after a while you find out it was always the other way around. The ball had a grip on you, and you didn't want to let it go."

'In some ways looking back it's somewhat my story too'

Launched into the big leagues of sports writing
Pluto says in spring of 1978 he got a call from the Baltimore Evening Sun.

"They needed a young, cheap baseball writer. But what clinched it for me was that I had this book coming out on Jim Bouton with Prentice Hall. So it got me to the big leagues the following year," he said.

"The Greatest Summer: The Remarkable Story of Jim Bouton 's Comeback to Major League Baseball" was Pluto's first book.

"It's as much about minor league baseball and the guys [Bouton] was there with, the bus rides, the heat," Pluto said. 

Dreams come true
"I look back, and we both got our dream come true," Pluto said. "He got to pitch. I did get out of the minor league journalism. Jim's part of the reason I ended up getting that big league job and ended up being able to come home to Cleveland. My next stop after Baltimore was a baseball writer for The Plain Dealer and then spending all these years here."

"When Jim died I began to page through and read my book, and in some ways looking back it's somewhat my story too," Pluto said. 

Tags: 
The View From Pluto
Jim Bouton
Ball Four
Major League Baseball
Terry Pluto

Related Content

The View From Pluto: Players Savor Their Time in the All-Star Spotlight

By & Jul 10, 2019
a photo of Carlos Santana
KEITH ALLISON / FLICKR

For some Major League Baseball players making the All-Star Game roster is a regular affair.

But for others it’s one and done.

Sports commentator Terry Pluto talks about the fickle nature of making an All-Star team, and how some Indians players have been waiting years to step into the spotlight.

The View From Pluto: All-Star Game Honors Cleveland Baseball's Past, Present and Future

By Jul 3, 2019
Amanda Rabinowitz

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be played in Cleveland for the fifth time in history. The game that brings together the league's biggest stars has evolved from one night under the lights into a five-day festival. WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto said it's a chance for Cleveland show off its rich baseball past, present and future. 

The View From Pluto: How Rich Paul Went from the Streets of Glenville to LeBron's Elite NBA Agent

By Jun 26, 2019

This month’s cover of Sports Illustrated features Cleveland native Rich Paul with the caption “The King Maker.” Paul has been LeBron James’ longtime agent and has become the elite contract negotiator for the NBA’s biggest stars.

WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto said it all began in 2002, when Paul was selling jerseys out of his car, and he met a 17-year-old James at the Akron-Canton airport.   

The View From Pluto: Major League Baseball's System of Draft, Sign and 'See Ya in Four Years'

By Jun 12, 2019
a photo of Indians prospect Daniel Espino
MLB.COM/TWITTER

Major League Baseball is relatively low-key when it comes to selecting its next superstars. The draft that happens each June gets little attention compared to the fanfare of the NFL and NBA. WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto says the Indians had a top-25 pick last week, but hardly anyone noticed. 