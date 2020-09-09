The View From Pluto: A New Staff and No Preseason Spell a Likely Slow Start for the Browns

By & 19 minutes ago
  • Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield
    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield enters a crucial third season under a new coaching staff.
    Erik Drost / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The Cleveland Browns begin the NFL season Sunday. The team has had little time to get adjusted under new coach Kevin Stefanski because of the pandemic. WKSU’s sports commentator Terry Pluto said the Browns face a tough opening game against the defending AFC North Champion Baltimore Ravens on the road.

Two teams, two different levels of consistency
With the lack of a traditional offseason and no preseason games, Pluto said the Ravens come into Sunday’s matchup with an advantage: consistency.

John Harbaugh has been the coach forever. They have Lamar Jackson, one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. They’re not having to learn a whole new offense [or a] whole new defense. They’re just doing the regular changes that you do from year to year,” Pluto said.

Enter the Browns, the antithesis of the Ravens. While Harbaugh enters his 13th year as the Ravens head coach with the same offensive and defensive scheme as last year, first-time head coach Kevin Stefanski hasn't had the time to see his team in action in the preseason. 

“In the past, the starters play limited preseason games. But usually if you add it up over the course of four preseason games, the starters have at least played a total of four quarters against another team with officials throwing flags and all of that. [The Browns] have had none of that,” Pluto said.

“These early games are almost like practice, serious practice and preparation. Some element of patience is really needed.”

A brand new Baker Mayfield
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield recently admitted he lost his self-described confidence in the quagmire of dysfunction last year, and he couldn’t move around as fast as he needed to in and out of the pocket compared to his rookie year. He said he made some changes heading into a crucial third season.  

“He lost at least 10 pounds, and he does seem to be quicker. Secondly, I heard he has a couple of commercials coming out, but it wasn’t the whole summer of doing magazine interviews with GQ. They think he has studied more. He's certainly been humbled," Pluto said.

“But I think the way we judge the Browns and Baker Mayfield is not on game one [this] Sunday. I think it’s almost like you divide the season up into quarters. To me, I think we’ll get a better handle on the Browns the last eight games of the season,” he said.

“These early games are almost like practice, serious practice and preparation. Some element of patience is really needed.”

Roster talent 
Pluto said what the Browns do have is talent, from wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. to running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Hunt on Tuesday signed an extension through 2022.

"The offensive line has been upgraded. I have to admit I'm very worried about defense. They have Myles Garrett and a couple of other good players. But they've had a lot of injuries, and they’re changing around everything they do, too,” Pluto said.

Prediction
Pluto predicts the team will go 8-8.

“Fans will want better, but my reservation was the lack of preparation for them and for other teams. As one coach said to me, ‘A lot of football is muscle memory.’ And my guess is the young coaching staff, they’re going to look like rookies at times, too. But there is talent, and there is reason for hope,” he said.

Tags: 
The View From Pluto
Cleveland Browns
NFL
football
John Harbaugh
Baltimore Ravens
Baker Mayfield

Related Content

The View From Pluto: The Mike Clevinger Trade is About Balancing the Present With the Future

By & Sep 2, 2020
a photo of Mike Clevinger
ERIK DROST / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The Cleveland Indians are in the hunt for the playoffs during this pandemic-shortened season.

The team made waves earlier this week when it shipped ace pitcher Mike Clevinger to the San Diego Padres in return for a handful of younger players and promising prospects. 

WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto said the trade may not be splashy, but it makes sense for the Indians. 

The View From Pluto: Browns Face Uphill Challenge with New Staff and No Preseason

By & Aug 5, 2020
Erik Drost / Wikimedia Commons

The NFL season starts September 10 when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans.

But because of the pandemic, there are new safety protocols, limited practices and no pre-season games this year.

WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto says this season could be a rough one for teams led by new coaching staffs like the Cleveland Browns.

The View From Pluto: Postponing MAC Football Is a Chance to Fix a 'Broken System'

By & Aug 12, 2020
JON RIDINGER / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Kent State, Akron and the rest of the Mid-American Conference won’t be playing sports this fall. The MAC became the first major conference to postpone the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Big Ten conference officially scrapped its season on Tuesday. 

WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto says the decision is an opportunity for the MAC to take a step back and address schools' huge football program deficits. 

DeWine Allows 6,000 Spectators At Early Season Browns Games

By Matthew Richmond Sep 6, 2020

Up to 6,000 people will be allowed to attend each of the Browns two home games in September. The same limit was set for two Cincinnati Bengals home games. 

Gov. Mike DeWine on Saturday  announced the exemption for Ohio’s two NFL teams from a statewide health order for sporting events. Under that Aug. 19 order, attendance at outdoor stadiums was limited to 1,500 people or 15% of capacity, whichever is less. First Energy Stadium can hold about 68,000 people.