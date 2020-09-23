The View From Pluto: The Indians Pitch Their Way to the Postseason

By & 4 minutes ago
  • a photo of Carlos Carrasco
    Carlos Carrasco will be part of a dominant pitching staff heading into the 2020 MLB postseason.
    ERIK DROST / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

A walk-off 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox Wednesday night clinched a playoff berth for the Cleveland Indians. Jose Ramírez hit the winning three-run homer that set off a wild celebration at home plate as the Indians reached the postseason for the fourth time in five years. WKSU’s sports commentator Terry Pluto says this unusual pandemic-shortened season has been filled with up many ups and downs for the Tribe. 

Elite pitching
The Indians entered the final stretch of the season comfortably positioned for the postseason. Then came an eight-game losing streak beginning Sept. 8. While the pitching has been solid, the hitting went cold. Pluto said there was a moment he wondered whether they would blow it. They've won five out of their last six after snapping the losing streak. The expanded playoffs include 16 teams, eight from each league. 

Missing Francona
Indians manager Terry Francona has missed a majority of this season dealing with health concerns, specifically gastrointestinal and blood clot issues. The team has also been without bench coach Brad Mills, who opted out, and hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo who also stepped away.

Pluto doesn't believe Francona will return to the dugout this season. 

Alomar becomes an 'unsung hero'
In Francona's place has been first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr., who was actually going to become the Indians' manager in 2013, until Francona expressed interest in the job. Despite some ups and downs, Pluto said Alomar has done a good job.

“Remember, they had the situation too where pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac blew team rules and the curfew. It ended up with Clevinger getting traded," he said. "They had the eight game losing streak and that was going to be a turning point for Sandy Alomar. But that’s why I look at this and say the Indians have done pretty well this season."

Carrasco’s comeback, the other 'unsung hero'
Following his fight with Leukemia last year, Pluto said many questioned whether pitcher Carlos "Cookie" Carrasco would have the stamina to return this season as a starter. While spring training was shut down, he built a pitcher's mound just outside his house in Florida and fired fastballs to his neighbor, who plays in college. 

The 33-year-old has had 35 strikeouts in his last five starts and a 1.41 ERA.

“He’s had a couple of bad starts in the middle of the year, but he’s gotten stronger,” Pluto said.

A pitching staff to fear
The Indians finally got a surge from third baseman Jose Ramirez, who is hitting .500 (14 of 28) with six homers and 16 RBIs in his last seven games. Pluto said that while the Indians haven't been one of the best teams in the American League this season because of their lack of hitting, he believes their pitching could take them far. 

“When you go into the playoffs and think, ‘Well, do I want to play the Indians in a best of three series?’ I don’t care who you are. No. 1 will be Shane Bieber, and nobody wants to face him. Probably the second pitcher will be Zach Plesac and then there’s Carrasco for your third game,” he said.

The Indians likely will be the No. 7 seed in the Wild Card Series set to being Sept. 29. They'd face the No. 2 seed White Sox in a best-of-three game series to be played in Chicago.

Tags: 
The View From Pluto
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians
COVID-19
MLB
Baseball
Sandy Alomar Jr
Carlos Carrasco

Related Content

The View From Pluto: The Browns Remain a Hot Ticket, Even During a Pandemic

By & Sep 16, 2020
Erik Drost / Wikimedia Commons

The Cleveland Browns will try to re-group on their home field Thursday, as they host the Bengals less than a week after an embarrassing season-opening loss in Baltimore. And they'll have 6,000 fans in the stands cheering for a win. WKSU’s sports commentator Terry Pluto said the team has some work to do. 

The View From Pluto: The Mike Clevinger Trade is About Balancing the Present With the Future

By & Sep 2, 2020
a photo of Mike Clevinger
ERIK DROST / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The Cleveland Indians are in the hunt for the playoffs during this pandemic-shortened season.

The team made waves earlier this week when it shipped ace pitcher Mike Clevinger to the San Diego Padres in return for a handful of younger players and promising prospects. 

WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto said the trade may not be splashy, but it makes sense for the Indians. 

The View From Pluto: The Indians Navigate a 'Bizarre' First Half of the Season

By & Aug 26, 2020
a photo of Progressive Field
ERIK DROST / FLICKR

The Cleveland Indians are halfway through the most unusual season in history. After 30 games, WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto said the Tribe is in contention, but what’s been happening off the field has gotten the most attention during this pandemic-shortened 60-game season. 

The View From Pluto: Remembering the Indians' Ray Chapman 100 Years After 'The Pitch That Killed'

By & Aug 19, 2020
tombstone of Ray Chapman
TERRY PLUTO / Cleveland.com

It was 100 years ago this week that a tragic moment in baseball history centered on Cleveland. Tribe shortstop Ray Chapman was struck and killed by a pitch. He’s the only player in major league history to die while playing the sport.

WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto says Chapman's legacy carries on in Cleveland to this day. 

The View From Pluto: A New Staff and No Preseason Spell a Likely Slow Start for the Browns

By & Sep 9, 2020
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield
Erik Drost / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The Cleveland Browns begin the NFL season Sunday. The team has had little time to get adjusted under new coach Kevin Stefanski because of the pandemic. WKSU’s sports commentator Terry Pluto said the Browns face a tough opening game against the defending AFC North Champion Baltimore Ravens on the road.