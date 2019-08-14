The View From Pluto: How The Indians Pieced Together a Contender

By 3 minutes ago
  • A photo of Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona
    Indians manager Terry Francona has led the team to the playoffs four of the last six seasons
    ARTURO PARDAVILA III / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The Cleveland Indians have gone from the bottom to the top over the course of two months. In early June, they trailed the Minnesota Twins by as many as 11.5 games in the American League Central Division. As of Wednesday (Aug. 14), they're .5 game back of the Twins. 

WKSU commentator Terry Pluto says fans on June 4 had all but written off this season when the team was 29-30. And it appeared the front office had, too.  "The big question was, were they going to trade all their good players for prospects and just pack it in?" Pluto said.

A winning manager
Pluto said a big factor in the comeback has been manager Terry Francona. "In some sense, he's managed with a sense of desperation because his feeling was if this team didn't get turned around and start to win right now it was going to get ugly by the middle of July," Pluto said. 

Francona has had 14 consecutive winning seasons, the longest streak by any active MLB manager and longest by any skipper since Joe Torre's 14-year streak (1996-2009) with New York-AL and Los Angeles-NL. 

"I remember when he came here and people said he was going to have a hard time. And I said, 'Terry Francona didn't come here to lose'" Pluto said. 

Veteran players 
Pluto said first baseman Carlos Santana has been key to the Indians' success. He has 26 home runs on the season, including two game-winning blasts this past week. Santana returned to the Indians after one year with the Phillies, where he signed a $60 million deal during free agency. Pluto said other players who started the season cold have gotten hot: Jose Ramirez and Jason Kipnis.

'The front office was savaged in the off-season...Well, this team is playing much better than the team a year ago'

12 starting pitchers 
Pluto said the most remarkable aspect of the season has been the starting pitching rotation. In spring training, the roster was set: Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, Trevor Bauer, Mike Clevinger and Shane Bieber. 

"By middle of May, Kluber got hit by a line drive and broke his arm. Clevinger makes two starts and grabs his back. He's out for quite a while. And all of the sudden Carrasco comes down with leukemia. So this big five was down to two guys: Bauer and Bieber."

The Indians have used a total of 12 starting pitchers throughout the course of the season. "The last time the Indians did that was like 2009 and they went 65-97. It usually means you don't have a starting rotation."

In this case, Pluto says it's turned some minor league players into clutch players, including Zach Plesac, Adam Plutko and Adam Civale.

"Francona said it almost seems like our AAA team and our big league team have merged. But he said that's what a team like Cleveland has to do because you're not going to go out in the middle of the season and bring in all these high-priced players," Pluto said. 

The trade
By the MLB trade deadline, the Indians ended up making a big deal with the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres. They traded starting pitcher Trevor Bauer to the Reds for outfielder Yasiel Puig and Minor League left-hander Scott Moss. The Padres shipped outfielder Franmil Reyes, lefty Logan Allen and infielder/outfielder Victor Nova to the Tribe. 

"The Indians always have to be kind of bold in trading a guy before he leaves to get other young players to keep them coming in here. The front office was savaged in the off-season for letting a bunch of free agents leave for what seemed like a bunch of nobodies. Well, this team is playing much better than the team a year ago."

"They've got a manager who knows how to get a team to the playoffs, which Francona has done each of the last three years. This is not a guarantee they're going to beat the Twins. But they're going to have a great finish," Pluto said. 

Tags: 
Cleveland Indians
Terry Pluto
Terry Francona
Yasiel Puig
Franmil Reyes
Trevor Bauer
Carlos Santana
Jose Ramirez
Jason Kipnis
Corey Kluber
Mike Clevinger
Carlos Carrasco
Shane Bieber
Zach Plesac
Adam Plutko
Adam Civale

Related Content

The View Beyond Pluto: The Indians' Surge May Signal a Strategy Change

By Jul 24, 2019
Erik Drost/Wikimedia Commons

The Cleveland Indians are a major-league best 30-12 since June 4. It's been quite the turnaround for a team that many fans had all but written off in May. WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto says the hot streak likely has the team rethinking its strategy of trading a star player to start the rebuilding process. 

Streaking after the All-Star break
The Indians have come a long way since June 2.

The View From Pluto: Players Savor Their Time in the All-Star Spotlight

By & Jul 10, 2019
a photo of Carlos Santana
KEITH ALLISON / FLICKR

For some Major League Baseball players making the All-Star Game roster is a regular affair.

But for others it’s one and done.

Sports commentator Terry Pluto talks about the fickle nature of making an All-Star team, and how some Indians players have been waiting years to step into the spotlight.

The View Beyond Pluto: Three Players Who Can Make or Break the Indians AL Central Chase

By Jul 17, 2019
Keith Allison / Flickr

The Indians started the second half of the season with an uphill battle to try to win the American League Central Division. They gained ground on the first-place Twins, and knocked six games off Minnesota's lead in the weeks leading into the break. As of Wednesday, the Indians trailed by five games. The two teams will meet 10 more times this season.

WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto lists three key players that the Indians need to play well to be able to catch the Twins.