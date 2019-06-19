The View From Pluto: The Cavs' Recent Bold Moves Will Likely Carry Into Draft Day

By 2 minutes ago
  • Cal Bears coach Lindsay Gottlieb is joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant
    Cal Bears coach Lindsay Gottlieb is joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant
    Cal sports

The Cavs are likely to keep making bold moves heading into Thursday's NBA draft. The team has assembled a new coaching staff in the offseason that has no pro experience but an eye for young talent. They followed the hiring of Michigan’s John Beilien as head coach by bringing in University of California women’s coach Lindsay Gottlieb as an assistant. WKSU commentator Terry Pluto says it was a very unconventional move. 

Why Gottlieb?
Pluto says hiring Gottlieb wasn't surprising simply because she's a woman. It was surprising because she's not among the elite NCAA women's coaches. 

"This isn't about women can't coach in the NBA. There are women who have been hired by NBA teams because they played in the WNBA and some of them have been in the same cities where the NBA team is located. I think eventually we will have a head women's coach."

'I'm intrigued by the whole thing. The whole game has changed'

In fact, back in May, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he wants half of all new referees joining the league to be women -- and he would like to see teams hire female coaches, too.

Becky Hammon of the San Antonio Spurs was the league's first full-time female assistant. In December, the Indiana Pacers made Kelly Krauskopf the first woman to hold the title of assistant general manager in the NBA.

But Pluto says Gottlieb wasn't on anyone's radar. "She's a young coach in her late 30's and had been at Cal for eight years. Her teams have made seven trips to the NCAA Tournament and one trip to the Final Four. But I had to Google her," Pluto said.

It was Cavs General Manager Koby Altman who wanted to bring her on board. "He had seen her at some coaching clinics and admired her," Pluto said. "She's going to do some scouting and film work. It's not entry-level but not the top assistant because quite frankly she's not ready to be a top assistant. And neither is Beilein. 

'LeBron James and the cranky crew that was here before, this is not the group that you want coaching them'

Making moves on draft day
Pluto says these bold moves could set up an interesting draft day on Thursday, especially when you look to the draft order.

"When you want to talk about being unpredictable, several days before the draft there was a big trade between the Lakers and New Orleans. The Lakers traded their No. 4 pick to New Orleans where their top executive is David Griffin -- the former GM of the Cavs and Koby Altman's former boss." 

The Pelicans have the fourth pick. The Cavs have the fifth. "That just reeks that somebody is going to make a trade in there somewhere and those two teams concoct something. Especially if the Cavs have a player at No. 4 that they like."

Pluto says it underscores how the Cavs overall are taking an unconventional approach.

"When Beilein was hired as head coach, it only works when you have a younger team that's willing to be coached. You can't have a bunch of grizzled veterans coming in. LeBron James and the cranky crew that was here before, this is not the group that you want coaching them. So they have to bring in younger guys and that seems to be the plan."

"I'm intrigued by the whole thing," Pluto said. "This isn't just about winning now and bringing in the best guys for LeBron and wait until we play Golden State. The whole game has changed."

Tags: 
The View From Pluto
John Beilein
Lindsay Gottlieb
NBA
Cavs
David Griffin
Koby Altman
LeBron James

Related Content

The View From Pluto: Major League Baseball's System of Draft, Sign and 'See Ya in Four Years'

By Jun 12, 2019
a photo of Indians prospect Daniel Espino
MLB.COM/TWITTER

Major League Baseball is relatively low-key when it comes to selecting its next superstars. The draft that happens each June gets little attention compared to the fanfare of the NFL and NBA. WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto says the Indians had a top-25 pick last week, but hardly anyone noticed. 

The View From Pluto: Cavs Must Practice Patience in Looking Beyond the Number One Pick

By May 22, 2019
Cavs.com

The Cavs officially introduced John Beilein from the University of Michigan as their coach on Tuesday. His main goal will be to help develop this young team following next month’s draft. WKSU commentator Terry Pluto says all of the teams competing for an NBA title this year have done it by developing players. And that must be the Cavs new model, too.

The View From Pluto: Beilein's Deep College Coaching Roots May Be Just What the Cavs Need

By May 15, 2019
A photo of John Beilein
ADAM GLANZMAN / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The Cavs are getting lots of praise for hiring the University of Michigan’s John Beilein as their new head coach. The 66-year-old has spent the last 12 years with Michigan, leading the Wolverines to the NCAA Final Four twice.