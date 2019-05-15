The View Beyond Pluto: Odell and the Revamped Browns Reunite for OTAs in Berea

By May 15, 2019
  • a photo of Odell Beckham Jr
    Odell Beckham, Jr. showed up in Berea this week for the Browns OTA practice
    / CLEVELAND BROWNS

The revamped Cleveland Browns are participating in OTA practices this week in Berea with new star wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. in attendance. 

WKSU commentator Terry Pluto said OTA stands for Organized Team Activities, and  it basically amounts to touch football. Still, the off-season workouts are grabbing all the headlines this week. 

"Fans are excited, because the second half of last year, you could watch the games," Pluto said. The Browns finished the season by going 5-3.  

Sports talk shows had been speculating whether Beckham would show up, because the star has skipped previous voluntary workouts to work out on his own. Head coach Freddie Kitchens has said he didn't have a problem with it because the practices are voluntary.  

Defensive strategy
Pluto said one thing that will be valuable for the team during this week's OTAs is for the defense to get acquainted under new coordinator Steve Wilks

"He's putting in a new scheme, slightly different than before and they have new defensive players who are going to be starting: Sheldon Richardson, Olivier Vernon, Greedy Williams and others. A lot of it is film work and walk-throughs. It's like watching an orchestra getting ready for a performance. It seems like everything is done separately before they come together."

"Part of it is [the NFL] just wants to be in the newspaper and they want to dominate coverage. When the NBA playoffs get going, the NFL draft starts. Now, it's OTA week when the NBA Lotttery is going on. They want people talking football all the time and in Cleveland it doesn't take much to do that," Pluto said. 

Tags: 
The View Beyond Pluto
Cleveland Browns
Odell Beckham Jr.
Freddie Kitchens
Terry Pluto

Related Content

The View From Pluto: Draft Day Pressure is Off the Browns for Once

By Apr 24, 2019
A photo of quarterback Baker Mayfield and Cleveland Browns
ERIK DROST / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

When the NFL draft begins Thursday it will be different for the Cleveland Browns. Typically, the draft is full of both excitement and anxiety for Browns fans used to losing seasons and a carousel of quarterbacks, coaches and general managers. 

But this year, WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto thinks the Browns look more like a team headed for the playoffs than the bottom of the league. That means a lot of pressure is off the team come draft day.

The View Beyond Pluto: Toning Down the Hype Surrounding the Browns

By Apr 3, 2019
ERIK DROST / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

A wave of emotions washed over the Cleveland Browns and their fans this week after the team introduced star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants last month. The press conference Monday electrified the kick off of the Browns offseason workouts. But WKSU commentator Terry Pluto says the hype may be premature. 

A strong team asset, when he's healthy
Pluto says Beckham Jr. is a steal for the team, but only if he can stay healthy.  

Browns Officially Introduce Odell Beckham Jr.

By Anna Huntsman Apr 1, 2019
photo of Browns
CLEVELAND BROWNS

The Cleveland Browns officially introduced one of the team’s newest and most widely talked about players.

In a press conference Monday, Odell Beckham Jr., nicknamed OBJ, said he is excited to have been traded to the Browns from the New York Giants.

He said he is eager to play alongside his good friend and college teammate, Jarvis Landry. The two wide receivers played together at Louisiana State University.