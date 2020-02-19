The View Beyond Pluto: Garrett's ESPN Interview Shouldn't Have Happened

By 36 minutes ago
  • a photo of Myles Garrett
    Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett during his ESPN interview.
    / ESPN

The NFL has lifted Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's suspension, but he remains in the spotlight following the ugly brawl with Pittsburgh Steelers quaterback Mason Rudolph last November. Our sports commentator Terry Pluto says Garrett's recent ESPN interview didn't help to take the focus away from the helmet-swinging incident. 

The interview
After being reinstated, Garrett went on the record defending himself in the altercation. In November, Garrett ripped Rudolph's helmet off with eight seconds left in the game and swung it at his head, claiming Rudolph said a racial slur. 

Because of his actions, the NFL initially suspended Garrett for six months. Now that he's back, Pluto says the ESPN interview shouldn't have happened, especially when he started claiming that the NFL was involved in a cover-up. 

"I think a lot of us, even when we mess up, we have a compulsion to try and explain whatever it is we did. You know, one of my things as I've gotten older is even if I'm only responsible for 50% of what went wrong, just apologize for it and let it go," Pluto says. 

'I don't know what was said on the field. I do know that Myles heard something that really offended him.'

Pluto says it's odd for a player to do their own interview when something like this happens — especially when nobody knows exactly what happened. Usually it's a team press conference, and they address the issue and then they move on.

In the interview, Garrett basically said he didn't regret what he did because of the alleged slur, which Rudolph said was a lie in a tweet last week. 

"My guess is somebody in Myles' camp was contacted by ESPN (and said) this is a chance to (show that) Myles is very bright ... (It's a chance) for him to explain his side and for people to see the real Myles," Pluto said. 

Why not start fresh?
Pluto says Garrett should be putting his focus back onto the field. 

"We're starting fresh. They're starting fresh. I'm starting fresh — we're all starting fresh," Pluto said. "I don't know what was said on the field. I do know that Myles heard something that really offended him."

With Rudolph's lawyer considering a defamation lawsuit, Pluto says it's time to move on and gear up for the next season.

"The best thing to do after that is just serve your suspension, get back on the field and go back to continuing to do the good work that you're doing. Like right now, he's in Africa with this project where the NFL players and others are bringing water to villages in need. I mean, this is going back to being Myles is really what (he needs) to do."

Pluto's advice: Both parties need to stop and let it go for the sake of themselves and their teams. 

Tags: 
The View Beyond Pluto
Myles Garrett
ESPN
Cleveland Browns

Related Content

The View From Pluto: The Browns Complete Their Ivy League Front Office Trifecta

By Feb 5, 2020
A photo of new Browns general manager Andrew Berry
MATT STARKEY / CLEVELAND BROWNS

The Cleveland Browns Wednesday will introduce their new general manager. Andrew Berry, 32, becomes the youngest GM in NFL history, and the league’s second current African-American to hold the position. WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto says the Browns’ front office now has three Ivy League graduates.

Report: Andrew Berry Returning to the Browns As General Manager

By Glenn Forbes Jan 27, 2020
Cleveland Browns
WIKIPEDIA

The Cleveland Browns reached an agreement with Andrew Berry to become their new general manager and executive vice president, according to the Associated Press, bringing him back to the club where he served as vice president of player personnel from 2016 to 2018. 

At 32, Berry becomes the youngest GM in the National Football League and will have control over the team's 53-man roster. Berry is also the second, current African-American GM in the NFL, joining Miami’s Chris Grier. 

The View From Pluto: Browns vs. Steelers is a Real Rivalry Once Again

By Nov 27, 2019
Browns and Steelers
Erik Drost / Flickr

The Browns have a chance on Sunday to sweep the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time in 31 years. But hanging over the rematch is the aftermath of the ugly brawl at the end of their last meeting two weeks ago. WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto puts it in perspective.

Myles Garrett’s Suspension For Helmet Attack Upheld After Appeal

By Tom Withers Nov 22, 2019

Myles Garrett’s goal was to be NFL’s top defensive player this season. He won’t finish it.

The View From Pluto: Helmet Swing Should Not Define Myles Garrett's Career or Character

By Nov 20, 2019
ERIK DROST / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett will learn his fate with the NFL Wednesday. Garrett is appealing his indefinite suspension after an ugly brawl at the end of last week’s game against the Steelers. He ripped the helmet off of quarterback Mason Rudolph and used it to hit Rudolph over the head. WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto said Garrett will be asking the league to reduce the suspension.