The View Beyond Pluto: The Cavs' Win Over the Lakers Puts the 'LeBron Factor' on Display

By 5 hours ago
  • The Cavs snapped a 12-game losing streak by beating the Lakers, who were without the injured LeBron James
    The Cavs snapped a 12-game losing streak by beating the Lakers, who were without the injured LeBron James

The Cavs snapped their 12-game losing streak this past Sunday and it was against the L.A. Lakers. That’s former Cavs star LeBron James’ new team. No, they didn’t beat LeBron James.  James missed his 11th straight game with a groin injury. WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto says it shows just how much a franchise player means to a team.

“These are the Cavs without Kevin Love, Larry Nance, Jr., Rodney Hood has had a bad foot and Tristan Thompson’s on a knee that’s not 100 percent. Yeah, the Lakers don’t have LeBron, but they’re at home and the Cavs can’t beat anybody.”

“These teams that have LeBron, they get addicted to LeBron. They don’t know how to handle it when he’s not there.”

The Lakers, as of Tuesday, are 3-7 without James in the lineup this season.

Pluto says the Cavs were 4-18 without James from 2014 through 2016. (He played every game in 2017).

“And, they had Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love some of those years. But you get so used to being dependent on him.”

"The Cavs were the worst team over the previous four years when LeBron was in Miami, and now they’re the worst team in the NBA. I don’t think there’s ever been quite a franchise player like LeBron James. When you have Lebron, you’re playing for a title. When you don’t, most of the time you’re playing for ping pong balls.”

As for the Cavs, Pluto says everything they planned for this season went wrong. They fired former coach Tyronn Lue after losing their first six games. And then the injuries have piled up, including star Kevin Love, who’s expected to return from toe surgery later this month.

Tags: 
The View Beyond Pluto
Cavs
LeBron James
Lakers

Related Content

The View Beyond Pluto: Why Baker Mayfield’s First ‘Rookie Game’ Was Actually One of His Best

By Dec 5, 2018
Wikimedia Commons

Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield had his first bad game as a rookie last weekend. Cleveland lost to the Houston Texans, 29-13. 

Mayfield threw three interceptions in the first half and completed just five passes for 46 yards. "He's just running around and firing it into the end zone and praying. And there's a Browns guy surrounded by what seemed like 47 defenders," WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto said. 

The View Beyond Pluto: The Indians Are Set To Make Their First Offseason Moves

By Oct 24, 2018
ERIK DROST / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The Indians are getting set to make some big changes in the offseason. WKSU commentator Terry Pluto said he got some inside information about what the team is planning to do first.

The team has more than five players who are now free agents, and it’s likely that most of them will be gone.

The View From Pluto: This Time Back, LeBron Has Earned a Standing Ovation

By Nov 21, 2018
Keith Allison/Flickr

LeBron James makes his return to Quicken Loans Arena tonight, as his L.A. Lakers visit the Cavs. James signed a deal with the Lakers over the summer, leaving Cleveland for a second time.  The Cavs have planned a video tribute to the star early in the game. WKSU commentator Terry Pluto says overall, this homecoming has a much different feel than when he joined the Miami Heat in 2010. 

Fans Are Cautiously Optimistic After Cavs Notch First Win

By Oct 31, 2018
MARK AREHART / WKSU

The Cleveland Cavaliers won their first game of the season Tuesday night, 136 – 114 at home against the Atlanta Hawks. Rodney Hood scored a game high 26 points and Tristian Thompson had 11 points, 14 rebounds and four steals.