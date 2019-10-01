Vaping Supporters Demonstrate at Ohio Statehouse

By 1 hour ago
  • a photo of protestors
    Supporters of flavored vaping products rally at the Ohio Statehouse.
    JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

On the very day a new excise tax on vapor products went into effect, hundreds gathered for a rally at the Ohio Statehouse. Meanwhile, Gov. Mike DeWine called for new changes.

Among the vaping supporters was Amber Storer of Batavia near Cincinnati, who said flavored vaping products helped her kick cigarettes.

“I smoked for 23 years. I started at 13, and I quit in 2016 using blueberry.”

DeWine said the state is spending $3.3 million on a prevention campaign aimed at young people. And he wants lawmakers to ban flavored vaping products that appeal to kids.

“Our focus will remain on young people. That’s where I think we have a moral obligation. It’s the responsible thing for us to do.” 

Two bills that would ban the sale of flavored vapor products haven’t had hearings yet.

Tags: 
vaping illness
teen vaping epidemic
flavored vapes

Related Content

Many Vaping Illnesses Linked To Black Market 'Dank Vapes' Or Other THC Products

By Sep 28, 2019

The mystery of the outbreak of vaping-related lung illnesses is still not solved.

But investigators in Illinois and Wisconsin have found some clues, they announced Friday in a press briefing.

Investigators in these two states conducted detailed interviews with 86 patients — mostly young men — and 66% said they had vaped THC products labeled as Dank Vapes. THC is the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.

What are Dank Vapes and how could they be fueling the outbreak?

Lawmaker Proposes Ban on Sale of Flavored Vapes

By Sep 26, 2019
A photo of vaping devices
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Department of Health has confirmed at least 20 cases of severe breathing illnesses, mostly in young people. And there are about two dozen more cases being investigated. Gov. Mike DeWine wants to ban flavored e-cigarettes. Now, there’s a bill that would do that.

Kids cannot legally buy vaping products under current law, but State Representative Tom Patton (R-Strongsville) says they are getting flavored vaping products. He wants to ban the sale of flavored vaping e-cigarettes.

Vaping Could Lead To Severe Respiratory Illness, Health Officials Say

By Marlene Harris-Taylor Aug 21, 2019

Updated 4:01 p.m., Aug. 23, 2019

Ohio Department of Health (ODH) officials are now asking doctors and hospitals to report any cases of patients with serious respiratory problems that could be connected to vaping to their local health department.  