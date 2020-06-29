U.S. Supreme Court Ruling On Abortion Doesn't Affect Ohio's Similar, Yet Different, Law

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled a Louisiana law that requires abortion providers to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital is an undue burden and unconstitutional. But abortion rights activists say the ruling doesn’t affect a similar law in Ohio.

Ohio’s law requires abortion clinics to have transfer agreements with nearby hospitals. It’s different from Louisiana’s law that applied to doctors. Lauren Blauvelt-Copelin is with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio.

“This court decision is good for us. It didn’t make things worse, but it doesn’t change our path," Blauvelt-Copelin says.

Ohio Right to Life blasted the majority on the court, saying it is imperative for anti-abortion voters to cast their ballots in November to elect conservative leaders, including the re-election of President Donald Trump.

Abortion
U.S. Supreme Court

