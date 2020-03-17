U.S. Stock Markets Tick Up After Steepest Drop Since 1987

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed about 400 points Tuesday, a day after its stunning record plunge of nearly 3,000 points. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 were up about 2% in early trading Tuesday.

The stock market rose as the Trump administration was expected to propose a stimulus package of $850 billion to deal with the coronavirus outbreak's economic damage.

Markets have been gyrating for weeks on increasing fears over the pandemic.

On Monday, the Dow fell about 13% — its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of October 1987. The single-day loss of 2,997 points was the most in the Dow's history.

Markets in Asia and Europe were mixed.

