U.S. House Schedules Contempt Vote Connected with Mueller Investigation

By 30 minutes ago

The House of Representatives is debating a civil contempt resolution against Attorney General William Barr and former White House Counsel Don McGahn. House Democrats want access to materials related to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The administration has cited security and legal reasons for not disclosing the information. Lawmakers are voting to authorize a lawsuit to get the materials, including an unredacted version of the Mueller Report.

Tags: 
William Barr
U.S. House of Representatives
Don McGahn
Donald Trump
Russian interference

Robert Mueller, Long A Sphinx, Speaks — Then Says It Was His Final Word

By & May 29, 2019

Updated at 1:14 p.m. ET

Special counsel Robert Mueller stepped down Wednesday after concluding not only one of the highest-profile investigations in recent history, but one of the most distinctive codas in the career of any top Washington official.

Mueller addressed reporters at the Justice Department in his first public statement since taking over the Russia investigation, ending two years of near-silence even under one of the hottest spotlights ever to burn on a public figure.