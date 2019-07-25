U.S. House Passes Pension-Saving Butch Lewis Act

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a measure to save the pensions of 60,000 Ohio workers. Now the bill is up for consideration in the Senate.

The Butch Lewis Act is named after a late Cincinnati Teamster who fought pension cuts. It would create a loan program to help failing pension plans meet their commitments.

The Democratic-controlled House overwhelmingly passed the measure.

Sen. Sherrod Brown hopes that Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, from Kentucky, keeps the coal miners and Teamsters he represents in mind.

Brown: hopeful bill will move forward

“Coal miners only get about a $600 pension, and their widows only get about a $600 pension now. And to think that should be cut in half is just cruel and inhumane. I can’t say it any other way. I’m hopeful Sen. McConnell will finally work with us on this and move forward,” Brown said.

Brown has 27 co-sponsors for the bill. He’s been working with Butch Lewis’ widow, Rita Lewis, to encourage support.