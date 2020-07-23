U.S. Education Secretary Visits Columbus Area For Event But Local Leaders Say They Were Not Invited

By 1 hour ago
  • Rep. Allison Russo (D-Columbus)
    Rep. Allison Russo (D-Columbus)
    Ohio House
Originally published on July 23, 2020 4:24 pm

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos came to a Columbus suburb to talk about school choice. And some local elected officials are miffed that they weren’t even aware of it until after the fact.

Democratic House Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) says she was surprised when she saw on Twitter that Devos was at a roundtable discussing education during the pandemic.

“At the very least, I think some of the local elected officials who work on education including our school board members and members of the General Assembly would beat least given a heads up but from my understanding, none of us were," Russo says.

Devos spoke at a private Christian school with parents, students and educators….as well as Sen. Matt Huffman (R-Lima), a Republican who supports school choice and vouchers. His district is about two hours away from the event.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags: 
education
Betsy DeVos
Allison Russo
coronavirus
COVID-19
Sen. Matt Huffman

Related Content

NAACP Sues Betsy DeVos Over Federal Aid Money For Private Schools

By Jul 22, 2020

The NAACP has become the latest organization to sue the Education Department over the distribution of more than $13 billion in federal aid intended for K-12 schools.

States Sue Education Department Over Allocation Of Pandemic Funds To Schools

By Jul 7, 2020

Several Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia have joined in a lawsuit against Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, accusing the Trump administration of trying to unlawfully divert pandemic relief funds from public schools to private schools.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Michigan, Maine, New Mexico and Wisconsin have also joined.

DeVos Faces Pushback Over Plan To Reroute Aid To Private School Students

By May 21, 2020

Congressional Democrats have accused U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos of trying to reroute hundreds of millions of dollars in coronavirus aid money to K-12 private school students. The coronavirus rescue package, known as the CARES Act, included more than $13 billion to help public schools cover pandemic-related costs.