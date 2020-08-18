Upcoming School Year Will be the Last for Akron Superintendent David James

    Akron Public Schools Superintendent David James has announced he will retire at the conclusion of the upcoming school year.
Akron Public Schools Superintendent David James has announced he will retire from the position next June.  

James has been with the Akron Public Schools for almost 29 years. He's been superintendent for the past 12 years. 

"It's time," James stated in a press release. "This has been challenging and fulfilling for me. I have been honored to work with students, parents, dedicated educators and community leaders who have all come together to make Akron Public Schools stronger than it was 12 years ago." 

One of James' biggest accomplishments as superintendent was the creation of College & Career Academies of Akron (CCAA), a transformative approach to education that brings students together with local businesses and nonprofits. Almost 300 community organizations and corporations have partnered with Akron Public Schools through CCAA. 

James also led the school district through the building of new schools; 36 new schools were constructed during his tenure with the support of Akron taxpayers and the state of Ohio. 

James submitted his retirement notice to the Akron Public Schools Board of Education last week. It will take effect June 30, 2021. 

