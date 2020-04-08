University Hospitals Converts New Space For COVID-19 Patients in Ashtabula

By Anna Huntsman 20 minutes ago

Credit sfam_photo / Shutterstock

Ashtabula County now has a surge center for COVID-19 patients in the region, which will be run by University Hospitals.

The site has been set up in case hospitals such as UH Conneaut and Geneva Medical Centers reach capacity, said Director of UH Community Hospitals East Region Steven Jones.

“Our hope is not to use it,” he said. “But we want to be prepared in case volumes exceed the capacity in our community.”

The site is located inside a gymnasium at Saint John School in Ashtabula. UH staff members and local EMS workers transformed the gym with 50 hospital beds and medical supplies.

Jones said the location was picked because it has sufficient space, parking and access to showers and bathrooms.

“It’s not something that we need right now, but it’s just from an emergency preparedness standpoint, (you) want be prepared in case things turn south,” he said.

President of Saint John School Sister Maureen Burke said she was approached at the end of March by a member of Ashtabula’s emergency management agency about using the location.

“There’s certainly some concern about what does this mean for school and for ongoing future,” she said. “That being said, I don’t think as a school, or certainly as a Catholic school, that we could turn our backs to the needs of the community.”

Jones said the center is geared for patients with less severe cases or who are improving but not ready to return home yet.

“The really critical patients obviously would be staying in the hospital on ventilators,” he said. “These would be people who, as they improve their status, they’re not ready to go home, or they may not able to go home because they might live with somebody who has risk factors where you wouldn’t want to send them home.”

He also said the center is not limited to UH patients and would accept individuals from any hospital in the area.

UH hospitals in the region are not experiencing high volumes of patients at this time, he said.

In Cleveland, the new Health Education Campus has also been identified as a COVID-19 patient surge location. 

Tags: 
coronavirus
COVID-19
University Hospitals
Saint John School
ashtabula
surge
surge center
UH Conneaut
UH Geneva Medical Center

Related Content

Continuum of Care Works to Create Homeless Quarantine Center Ahead of Coronavirus Surge

By Apr 6, 2020
tents in the the woods
JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

Summit County agencies are working round the clock to create a quarantine facility for the area’s homeless who must be quarantined.

The homeless quarantine center is being set up in the gymnasium at the Chapel in Akron. Officials hope to open it next week.

Leading the effort is the Continuum of Care, a nonprofit of more than 30 agencies that provides services for the homeless.

Are Hospitals Seeing A Surge Of Coronavirus Patients? Some Officials Aren't Saying

By Mar 31, 2020

With tests scarce, epidemiologists are looking at hospitalizations as an indicator of how the novel coronavirus is spreading. But in some of the areas of the country worst-hit by COVID-19, states and counties aren't releasing that data.

The result is an incomplete picture of where the pandemic is surging, even in hotspots such as Washington and California.

Unknowns Make Surge Prep Challenging for Region's Hospitals

By 13 hours ago
a photo of a tent outside Akron Children's Hospital.
JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

Hospitals across Ohio are grouped geographically into zones to respond to public health emergencies. Summit County is part of the 13-county Northeast Central Ohio Region, referred to as the NECO region.

Those involved with leading the region’s planning for the expected surge of COVID-19 cases include Grace Wakulchik, President and CEO of Akron Children’s Hospital and the hospital's associate medical director Dr. John Crow, who's heading up a NECO subgroup that's working to prepare for the surge. 

They talked about where things stand and what sites might be used in the Akron area to care for more patients. 