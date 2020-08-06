University of Akron's Faculty Union Rejects Contract

By 30 minutes ago
  • A photo of the University of Akron.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    The University of Akron's faculty union rejected a contract that included massive faculty layoffs.
    Mark Arehart / WKSU
  • A photo of University President Gary Miller's statement.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    University President Gary Miller says he's disappointed in the union's decision to reject the contract.
    UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

The University of Akron’s faculty union rejected a contract that included concessions and layoffs. Out of 343 votes cast, those against outnumbered those for by just 25 votes.

Union president Pam Schultz says union leaders recommended members turn down the deal because proposed faculty layoffs did not put academics or student needs first. She also says the layoffs eliminated the protections of tenure, and the 96 union faculty who were to be cut got no explanation why. 

 In a press release, University President Gary Miller said he was disappointed in the vote and that it does not change the university’s financial situation.   Schulz says she would like to return to the negotiating table. If this doesn’t happen, a third party arbitrator will be left with the decision.  

Tags: 
The University of Akron
Pam Schulze
faculty layoffs
Gary Miller
forced arbitration

Related Content

Morning Headlines: DeWine Issues No New Orders During Evening Address; U of A to Cut 178 Jobs

By & Jul 16, 2020
A photo of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
THE OHIO CHANNEL

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 16:

University of Akron and Its Faculty Face Off Over Contract Negotiations

By & Jul 27, 2020
A photo of the University of Akron.
Mark Arehart / WKSU

The University of Akron is facing an August 3 deadline for contract negotiations with the professor’s union.  If the vote fails, the deal goes to arbitration for a final ruling.  The two sides are at odds after more than 170 staff were laid off, including nearly 100 union workers.  We spoke with the head of both sides: university president Gary Miller and union president Pam Schulze. 

University of Akron Forms a Special Task Force on Athletics Spending

By Jul 23, 2020
A photo of the University of Akron.
Mark Arehart / WKSU

The University of Akron announced the formation of a task force to review athletics spending. This comes just a week after trustees cut 178 jobs, including 96 union faculty. And as the union threatens not to approve contract concessions by an Aug. 3 deadline.

Morning Headlines: DeWine Mulls Statewide Mask Order; More UA Layoffs Hinge on Faculty Contract

By & Jul 20, 2020
photo of dewine
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, July 20: