University of Akron's Faculty Union Rejects Contract

The University of Akron’s faculty union rejected a contract that included concessions and layoffs. Out of 343 votes cast, those against outnumbered those for by just 25 votes.

Union president Pam Schultz says union leaders recommended members turn down the deal because proposed faculty layoffs did not put academics or student needs first. She also says the layoffs eliminated the protections of tenure, and the 96 union faculty who were to be cut got no explanation why.

In a press release, University President Gary Miller said he was disappointed in the vote and that it does not change the university’s financial situation. Schulz says she would like to return to the negotiating table. If this doesn’t happen, a third party arbitrator will be left with the decision.