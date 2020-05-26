University of Akron Setting Up Drive-By for Graduates to Pick Up Awards

By 6 minutes ago
  • a photo of the roundabout outside University of Akron student union
    The University of Akron will create a drive through pick up at the roundabout outside the Student Union.
    GOOGLE EARTH

A map for University of Akron graduate drive-by distribution routes.
Credit THE UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

The University of Akron is hosting a drive-by distribution for Spring 2020 graduates.

The University invites them to drive through the roundabout at the Jean Hower Taber Student Union between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. this Friday and Saturday. They will be able to pick up diploma covers, honors medallions, academic cords, and other celebratory items.

Volunteers will approach student cars at a safe distance and ask for the graduate’s name and provide a tote bag containing their items. Graduates can come at any time, there's no need to RSVP. The university asks all graduates to remain in their vehicles for the safety of others.

Those unable to attend can send a friend or family member to retrieve their items. If they're unable to do so, items may be shipped at a later date. You can find more information about the distribution here.  

Tags: 
University of Akron
commencement

Related Content

Akron High School Seniors Will Graduate in Person Under Plan Approved by Health Department

By May 20, 2020
photo of East CLC
EAST CLC

The COVID-19 pandemic has left high schools scrambling to create a commencement ceremony that follows social distancing protocols. While some schools have resorted to a virtual or drive-in ceremony, Akron Public Schools has come up with a way for more than 1,000 seniors to graduate in person.